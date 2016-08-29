Cumi sets up R&D centre for ceramics

Carborundum Universal (Cumi), a global player in material sciences and a part of the Murugappa group, has established a state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) centre in its industrial ceramics division in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.The new centre boasts of advanced equipment for material characterisation, micro-structural analysis, finished component analysis and other critical areas, supplementing the existing R&D activity of the unit. It is certified by the department of scientific and industrial research (DSIR), government of India.It will be a centre of excellence for research in technical ceramics for industrial and advanced applications, and will serve to address Cumi’s aspirations to grow in wear-resistant and technical ceramics, including metallised ceramic range of products.“We are happy to be part of the advancing technology and research in the area of material sciences. With the new R&D centre, we look forward to more activity in the areas of mining, cement, steel, colliery, paper, agro, defence and automobile, among others. We are well- poised to bring technologically advanced materials to address global market requirements, in addition to supporting the domestic industry,” said M M Murugappan, chairman, Cumi & vice chairman, Murugappa group. “Our vision is to be a leading global player in the field of advanced ceramics by 2020. We believe this new R&D centre is a very important step towards that,” said K Srinivasan, managing director, Cumi. “It has been our endeavour to bring the best of innovation and technology to our consumers. We look forward to using our capabilities and understanding of the customer requirements, to deliver better quality, cost competitive products to our customers. We will continue to focus on developing new and advanced materials for a wide range of cutting-edge applications,” he added.The company is one of the five manufacturers in the world with fully integrated operations that include mining, fusioning, wind and hydro power stations.