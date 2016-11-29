CSB set to sell stake to Fairfax at right price

Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) has said that it is ready to sell majority stake to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH) provided both the entities arrive at a mutually accepted pricing.



Fairfax Financial Holdings — promoted by non-resident Indian Prem Watsa — had recently held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this regard. In May this year, the company had sent a proposal to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore for 51 per cent stake in CSB. The Reserve Bank had forwarded the proposal to CSB, which had, in principle, ‘okayed’ the offer.



“We had replied to RBI in June stating that the bank did not have any objection to the proposal and it was subject to regulator’s approval. However, we have not received any further communication from RBI on this,” CSB chairman S Santhanakrishnan told Financial Chronicle.



“There are multiple ways of approaching for such a transaction and we are happy that Fairfax had directly approached the RBI. However, much will depend upon the pricing,” he said.



When asked about the investment Fairfax has proposed to make, Santhanakrishnan said, “The board will have to discuss about the valuation and the price.”



The bank’s board is meeting on Wednesday at Thrissur and the Fairfax proposal will be up for discussion. “The banking sector in India is in urgent need of capital. This will be a primary sale and we will be able to make a turnaround and grow faster with the fresh capital coming in,” he added.



The bank has reported a net loss of Rs 149 crore in FY16 as against Rs 53 crore in the previous financial year. Deposits at the end of FY16 stood at Rs 14,438.40 crore, down from Rs 14,474.49 crore in FY15. The bank attributed this decline to the conscious de-risking policy of shedding high cost corporate deposits to the tune of Rs 1,006.70 crore.



During this period, CSB’s net advances decreased to Rs 7,852.65 crore as against Rs 9,469.40 crore in the previous period. The CD ratio of the bank stood at 54.39 per cent as against 65.42 per cent in the corresponding period previous financial year.



However, non-resident deposits grew by Rs 490.20 crore in FY 16 to Rs 3,362.20 crore — forming 23.39 per cent of the total deposit mix — compared to 19.84 per cent in the previous financial year. The bank had plans to go for an IPO and had filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi on March 30, 2015. However, the board of directors later decided not to proceed with the IPO for the time being and withdrew from the process.



As on March 31, the paid-up equity capital of the bank stood at Rs 71.71 crore, consisting of 7,17,07,982 shares of Rs 10 each. Among the major shareholders, Thailand-based Sura Chansrichawla holds close to 8 per cent stake in the bank, NRI businessman Yusuf Ali 5 per cent, Federal Bank 4.6 per cent, Edelweiss Capital around 3.5 per cent and a few insurance companies own close to 5 per cent.



