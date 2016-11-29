CRR move likely to be temporary measure

The RBI has imposed an incremental CRR of 100 per cent on all deposits between September 16 and November 11. This move has been taken ostensibly to mop up excess liquidity in the system and involves the period prior to demonetisation. While these deposits would have been put to use, an equivalent amount has to be handed over to the RBI as CRR which will come primarily from the deposits in the subsequent period on account of the exchange of currency.



The accompanying table estimates the implications for banks based on certain assumptions which are:



1. All the numbers refer to the full year, which means that the present dispensation of CRR holds for the next 12 months. In case the impact is for fewer months/days, the amounts would proportionally come down.



2. The break-up of deposits is based on the ratios of demand, savings and time deposits of all banks as of 2015-16 as per RBI data.



3. The investment-deposit ratio is assumed to be at the present level as on Nov 11. The rate of 10-years GSec is also similar to the term reverse repo rate.



4. The rates reckoned for term deposits are for those above one year and MCLR are as per RBI’s latest WSS while 4 per cent has been assumed for savings deposits (some private banks do offer higher rates), CRR balances earn zero interest from the RBI and are used as a tool for tightening money supply in the economy.



By making banks deposit Rs 3.24 lakh crore with the RBI, the total cost for banks on these deposits would be Rs 18,110 crore on an annual basis as this has to be paid to the customers. If these terms on CRR are diluted in course of time the cost would come down commensurately.



At the same time, under normal circumstances, if banks were able to keep these deposits and deploy them as per the existing allocation between credit and investments after providing for 4 per cent CRR, gross earnings would be Rs 25,205 crore and net earnings after adjusting for the cost of deposits would be around Rs 7,100 crore. This may be assumed to be the opportunity cost of these funds for a full year.



Additionally banks which fall short of the stipulation will be penalised at the rate of 3-5 per cent above the bank rate which is 6.75 per cent depending on the extent of the deviation from the norm over a sustained period of time. This will be more of a micro effect on specific banks.



It is expected that this measure would be temporary and will be withdrawn depending on how the liquidity situation evolves over the next fortnight or so. The credit policy in December would definitely review these measures in the light of the other developments that take place in the system on account of the currency conversion scheme.



The supply of funds for credit will not be impacted in the interim period since demand is low and there is still adequate supply coming from fresh deposits flowing in. However, the pace of decline of GSec yields will slow down in the next few weeks. The RBI’s decision on interest rate will hold further clues – which will evolve over the next 10 days or so.



