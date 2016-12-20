Crop insurance helps non-life insurers clock 32% growth during 8 months

The government’s crop insurance scheme has pumped new life into the general insurance industry, helping it clock a growth rate of 32 per cent, higher than what was witnessed before 2008.



According to the latest numbers, during April-November 2016, the general insurance industry had underwritten a gross premium at Rs 81,513 crore, a growth of 31.85 per cent comparedto Rs 61,820 crore in the eight months of the previous year. Besides the usual health insurance and motor insurance business that drove growth, a major portion of premium growth came from the government’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.



Private general insurers underwrote a gross premium of Rs 6,599.54 crore (lower than private players) during the 8 months of the fiscal in miscellaneous portfolio, a growth of 251 per cent primarily driven by crop insurance scheme.



New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance had a gross premium of Rs 4,602 crore during the eight months of this fiscal compared to Rs 1,507.3 crore during the same period of last year, a growth of 205 per cent.



However, the business done by the state-owned insurers was lower than their private peers as the government had barred the PSU insurers from participating in the ambitious PMFBY as state-owned agriculture insurance specialist Agriculture Insurance Company was providing the cover.



However in July when the Kharif season had already begun, the government allowed the 4 PSU insurers to participate in the scheme.



Only 11 private sector players were allowed to participate as they have better experience in crop insurance schemes. The PMFBY has replaced the existing two crop insurance schemes — the National Agricultural Insurance Scheme (NAIS) and the Modified NAIS. For Kharif crops, the premium charged would be up to 2 per cent of the sum insured, while for Rabi crops, the premium will be up to 1.5 per cent.



Sanjay Datta, chief underwriting, claims & re-insurance at ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “The topline continues to grow faster and faster because of PMFBY. The scheme has a potential of Rs 18,000 crore of which the industry has almost done Rs 12,000 crore of premium during the Kharif season and the remaining premium will be underwritten in the Rabi season. Crop insurance premium from the earlier scheme from NAIS and Modified NAIS was Rs 6,000 crore so you see the business from crop insurance is likely to triple this year.”



falaknaazsyed@mydigitalfc.com



