CRI Pumps forays into wastewater treatment segment

Coimbatore-based CRI Pumps, a leading manufacturer of pumps for both the domestic and global market, on Tuesday announced its foray into offering complete wastewater treatment solutions with Italian technology. The move is in line with the company’s strategy to widen its operational base, following the recent launch of high-end non-metallic uPVC, CPVC pipes, specialty wires and cables.The foray into wastewater treatment solutions comes on the back of its recent acquisition of the four-decade-old Italian company, Fabbrica Italiana Pompe Sommergilbili (FIPS), Milan. Equipped with the technology from the latter, CRI Pumps has now launched the complete range of sewage and wastewater pump solutions.The range includes sewage pumps, drainage pumps, mixers, agitators, aerators, auto coupling and accessories. The range would enable CRI to provide solutions to handle raw water, sewage, effluent, storm water and processed water in municipal, utility and industrial applications. CRI is one of the few pump manufacturers in the world to offer up to 800 kW (1080 HP) sewage pumps for handling huge volumes.“The world pump market is estimated at $42 billion and within this wastewater pump market is valued at $9 billion. Municipal wastewater plants are the major users, contributing to nearly 23 per cent of the end-user market. The other major users are industries like food & beverages, sugar, textile, paint, tannery, paper & pulp, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. The Asia region is considered a key growth market, with China and India topping the list,” said G Soundararajan, vice chairman, CRI Group.According to him, the Indian raw and wastewater market is estimated at around Rs 2,000 crore and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12 per cent during 2016-2021. Rapid urbanization, water scarcity, pollution control norms and industrialization are the demand drivers that contribute to the market demand. In addition, the Swachh Bharat Mission, smart cities and National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) will further drive the municipal wastewater treatment industry in the country over the coming years.As per the latest Ministry of Environment’s communication, at present 62,000 MLD of wastewater is generated in urban area of India, while the present capacity for treating wastewater is for 23,000 MLD. The rapid growth of urban population is creating huge pressure on existing water and wastewater infrastructure.“We have seven foreign subsidiary companies and a strong distribution network spread across 120 countries and within India, we have 32 branch offices. This will greatly help us to market these products for the growing global demand,” Soundararajan pointed out.