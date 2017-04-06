Credit growth needs RBI push

While economists are unanimous that the central bank would maintain status quo on key rates in Thursday’s policy review, market will keenly watch its commentary on the steps needed to boost credit growth that has touched a historic low of 4.4 per cent in 2016-2017. Speedy resolution of bad loans and ways in which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to suck out the excess liquidity of over Rs 4 lakh crore are two other prominent points to be watched out for.



Many expect the central bank to announce a special demonetisation dividend, initiate a quasi-government asset management company to address bank asset quality woes and announce a roadmap to introduce a standing deposit facility to refine the monetary framework.



Credit growth: While there has been an increase in bank deposits; bank credit growth has fallen to multi-year low. Sanctioning of fresh credit to companies has slowed after the arrest of former IDBI Bank chairman Yogesh Agarwal and eight other officials. Bankers have been slow in sanctioning fresh corporate loans or taking a haircut on loans, as they fear investigations from vigilance agencies in future.



“Ever-growing problem of NPAs, increasing capital requirements under Basel-III requirements and lack of pickup in investments (on account of subdued industrial output and excess capacity) has limited the scope for credit growth. Demonetisation too had an unfavourable impact on credit growth with credit growth in the retail segment being adversely impacted,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.



Siddharth Purohit, senior equity research analyst, banking, at Angel Broking said, “Post demonetisation, the banking system witnessed a sharp surge in deposit base while there was no corresponding credit growth. The key issues for RBI in FY18 could be addressing the NPA menace and measures to help credit growth, which has been under severe strain.”



Funds mobilised from domestic equity markets and in the form of external commercial borrowings (ECBs) or foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) were also lower during FY2017, signalling continued weaknesses in private investment sentiment. Incrementally, only commercial paper (CP) and corporate bonds markets have seen a year-on-year pickup in funds raised, out of which the CP funds are used primarily for working capital requirements.



Liquidity: Given the surplus systemic liquidity of Rs 4 lakh crore, the central bank may use open market operations (OMO) to absorb the liquidity instead of hiking the cash reserve ratio (CRR) as that would constrain banks from reducing the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). The surplus liquidity mainly came from the deposits made by the public during the demonetisation period. Post-demonetisation (November 11, 2016 to March 3, 2017), the aggregate deposits have increased by Rs 4.27 lakh crore.



The average core liquidity (LAF operations adjusted for government surplus cash balances) has also increased to Rs 4.6 trillion in March17 so far. “Interestingly, even as limits on withdrawals have been removed completely, the average withdrawal has declined significantly in March from January levels, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh chief economic adviser, Economic Research Department, at SBI.



Economists said there were indications of a new standing deposit facility under consideration to mop up some of this surplus, but without any implications on monetary policy. However this would require changes in the RBI Act.



The RBI, in order to absorb surplus liquidity from the system without the need for providing collateral in exchange, has been planning to introduce a (low) remunerated standing deposit facility. The Urjit Patel committee recommended this instrument and indicated that this would be done with the discretion to set the interest rate without reference to the policy target rate.



“The committee recommended that the introduction of the standing deposit facility will require amendment to the RBI Act and may replace reverse repo in the long-run. As the RBI inventory of Government papers is getting depleted and it is unable to increase the stock of Government paper due to fiscal ramifications, this facility is a sine qua non. Also, unlike other countries, the Indian central bank is not empowered to float its own securities,” added Ghosh.



Bad Loans: The market is also expecting the RBI to announce a roadmap to clean up the pile of bad loans. According to the central banks’ Financial Stability Review (FSR) released in December, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) for the banking system are expected to rise to 9.8 per cent by March 2017 from 9.1 percent in September.



Gross NPAs of public sector banks increased to Rs 606,911 crore while total stressed assets (gross non-performing assets and restructured standard advances) of scheduled commercial banks were Rs 9.64 lakh crore as on December 31, 2016.



“Our sense (supported by news reports) is that the government wishes to hand the responsibility of tackling the bad loan problem almost entirely to the RBI and could pass an ordinance soon to this effect. Were that to be the case, the RBI might wish to provide a broad framework through which it will address the problem of stressed assets. However, we remain a little ambivalent on whether the monetary policy would be the appropriate forum for this,” said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank.



