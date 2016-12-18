Court issues notice to student union President

A local court today issued notices to NSUI Odisha unit President Itish Pradhan and proprietor of a local website Pradip Pandey besides directing banning the circulation of the sex tape allegedly featuring a Mayor.



The senior judge civil division, Bhubaneswar, directed the ban on the circulation of the video tape following a case filed by the Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena yesterday.



The said Mayor had also filed a defamation suit of Rs 1 crore against Pradhan and Pandey.



The issue came to fore when social media aired the video-tape purportedly featuring three persons including a woman.



NSUI state President Pradhan had alleged in a press conference that one of the person in the video appeared like the Mayor.



