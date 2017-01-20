Court directs police to file report on plea against Kejriwal

Delhi Police was today directed by a court here to file an action taken report on a criminal complaint seeking lodging of FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misleading people by saying that the municipal corporations were not under state's control.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Munish Markan called for the report from the officials of Karawal Nagar Police Station in North East Delhi after hearing arguments of the counsel for the complainant.



The court fixed the matter for April 15 for filing of the action taken report. During the hearing, complainant Brijesh Shukla submitted in court documents relating to his claim that the Delhi Government had spent over Rs 42 lakh by giving advertisements in 20 newspapers which were allegedly misleading.



The complainant's counsel Rajesh Kumar had earlier informed the court that in an RTI reply, Delhi government has admitted that a total expense of Rs 42,01,405 was incurred in giving advertisements to the newspapers on October 30, 2015.



He had argued that public money was wasted for "spreading lies" and people were "misled".



The complainant has sought direction to the SHO of Karawal Nagar Police Station to register an FIR against Kejriwal under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC.



The complaint has claimed that Kejriwal had come out with full-page advertisements in newspapers in October 2015, saying there were misunderstandings regarding a strike by MCD employees and that it was wrong to say that the corporations fell under the Delhi government.



"In November 2015, I filed an RTI with Delhi government which in its reply has said that the corporations are under its control. Action should be initiated against him (Kejriwal) for misleading people and spending public money for spreading lies," the complainant has said.



Shukla claimed he had also filed complaints with the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Lieutenant Governor seeking lodging of FIR against Kejriwal for allegedly misappropriating public fund, but no action was taken.



Shukla had in September last year allegedly thrown ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the LG's office.



