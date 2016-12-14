Court convicts IM’s Bhatkal, four others

A special NIA court in Hyderabad convicted Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, widely known in intelligence circles as India’s “Osama”, in 2013 twin blasts at Dilsukhnagar that claim 18 lives and injured 131.



This is the first time that banned Indian Mujahideen terrorists have been convicted in a terror case.



The court convicted four others — Asadullah Akthar of Uttar Pradesh, Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas of Pakistan, Tahseen Akhtar of Bihar and Aizaz Shaik of Maharashtra. The mastermind, Riyaz Bhatkal, who intelligence agency claim is based in Karachi, is yet to be apprehended.



The sentences will be announced on December 19 by the court, which examined 157 witnesses during the trial that began 24 August 2015.



Yasin Bhatkal is convicted for planning the terror attack, procuring explosives and helping Asadullah Akhtar to go into hiding after the bomb blasts. Akhtar was arrested along with Yasin from Nepal.



While Riyaz Bhatkal was instrumental in finding a place in Mangalore to hide explosives used in the bomb blasts, Yasin helped in handling the devices and arranged for hide-outs for co-conspirators.



The NIA has also traced a money trail from abroad to fund the group. The investigators also shared with the court how the accused had carried out a trial run of the bomb blast near Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad to ensure they don’t fail.



The group had made extensive use of internet for passing messages about the planning and execution of the crime. They also discussed hide-outs and escape routes and used proxy services to conceal their identity.



Yasin stayed away from the use of technology to avoid detection but phone records collected during the course of investigation into the Dilsukhnagar blasts provided crucial leads to the probe agencies, which tracked him to Nepal.



Yasin was one of the biggest catches for the Indian security establishment as he had managed to stay away from law for long. Relying on good old ways, it was human intelligence that got the investigators to him in Nepal. But in the end, it was his cellphone that led to his arrest. He was stalked for four days before being picked up by sleuths of Research and Analysis Wing and Intelligence Bureau and was brought to Raxaul on the India-Nepal border. A DNA test confirmed his identity.



Before his arrest, Yasin had been travelling frequently between Nepal and the Gulf. He had given a slip to Indian agencies thrice before he was finally apprehended. A cool customer, he was unfazed even after his arrest and told investigators that bombs go off all the time, what is new?



He was arrested by a Special Task Force of the Kolkata police in 2009 for carrying fake currency, but managed to escape after he jumped bail.



Yasin, carrying a bounty of Rs 35 lakh, is an accused in 40 cases of bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. He was caught on CCTV planting a bomb in Pune’s German bakery and was close to be arrested on two occasions.



