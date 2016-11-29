Cough up 50% for illegal stash, 85% if caught

The government continued to press ahead with its battle against black money on Monday.



Proposing that those with unexplained cash deposits in their bank accounts could come clean by paying 50 per cent of the income as tax, penalty and surcharge, the government proposed another voluntary income declaration scheme, Taxation and Investment Regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016, (PMGKY) in the current fiscal.



The scheme, valid till December 30, will also keep 25 per cent of the remaining income in an interest-free deposit scheme for four years. “This amount is proposed to be utilised for irrigation, housing, toilets, infrastructure, primary education, primary health and livelihood programmes, etc, so that there is justice and equality,” according to taxation laws (second amendment) bill, 2016, introduced in Lok Sabha that seeks to amend Income Tax (IT) Act and Finance Act. The move provides tax-evaders an option to legitimately turn their black money into white instead of converting through illegal means after the government demonetised high value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The government has said that it will not ask questions about source of funds for cash deposited in banks from November 10 after the high-value notes were declared illegal, if the entire income is declared and 50 per cent taxes paid on it.



Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the disclosures will enjoy immunity from wealth tax, civil and other taxation laws, but there will be no immunity from FEMA, PMLA, narcotics and black money law. “We expect the scheme to get traction,” said Rahul Garg, leader (direct tax) at PwC.



As against the four-month voluntary income declaration scheme (IDS-2016), the PMGKY has increased the burden on tax-evaders to disclose their ill-gotten wealth. While IDS-2016 let the black-money holders off the hook by paying an aggregate tax, surcharge and penalty of 45 per cent, a declarant is required to pay 50 per cent on the undisclosed income as tax under PMGKY and also keep 25 per cent of the declared income in a deposit scheme for four years.



Meanwhile, In a late night release, the RBI said that people have exchanged and deposited about Rs 845,000 crore worth of scrapped Rs 500/1,000 notes at different banks till November 27 following demonetisation of the high value currency. The banks also disbursed over Rs 216,000 crore over the counter and via ATMs between November 10 and November 27, the RBI statement said.



Putting further pressure on holders of illegal monies, the government has decided to tighten the noose around black money holders who have been defying repeated warnings from none other than the prime minister Narendra Modi himself.



The proposed black money law seeks to amend section 115BBE of the IT Act to provide for a punitive tax, surcharge and penalty on unexplained credit, investment, cash and other assets. Against the current provision of 30 per cent flat tax rate plus surcharge and cess, the tax amendment bill has proposed a steep 60 per cent tax along with a 25 per cent surcharge on tax (15 per cent of such income).



Over and above this 75 per cent, the assessing officer can levy an additional 10 per cent penalty, taking the total tax incidence to 85 per cent.



Rahul Jain, partner, Nangia & Co said that the total tax incidence of 85 per cent would deal a severe blow to people contemplating to include their unaccounted cash as income of the current year.



“The current rate of 30 per cent coupled with the penalty provisions of section 270A as they stand today could have been subject to abuse by black money hoarders,” he said.



The current provisions of penalty on under-reporting of income at 50 per cent of the tax, and misreporting (200 per cent of tax), which were introduced in the 2016 Union budget, will continue with no changes proposed in the taxation laws (second amendment) bill, 2016.



“One would need to examine the fine print to see the situations that fall under these provisions, as compared to the ones liable to the 75 per cent tax-cum-surcharge and 10 per cent penalty,” said Alok Agrawal, senior director, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.



Interestingly, the response to the two voluntary schemes to unearth illicit wealth has not been as anticipated. Only 644 declarations were made under the black money window for foreign assets last year, resulting in tax collection of Rs 2,428 crore. The tax rate and penalty in this scheme was 60 per cent.



Under IDS-2016, which followed later, a total of Rs 65,250 crore came up in domestic undisclosed income, which some experts termed a small fraction given the astronomical estimates.



In the ongoing demonetisation of high value notes, the government expects that nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would not be exchanged or deposited in bank accounts suggesting it is black money.



But given the huge deposits in the last three weeks – about Rs 8 lakh crore out of Rs 14.18 lakh crore value of bank notes, it is expected that the government's estimate may again be off the mark.



“If it happens, it will be difficult to justify the note replacement exercise of this scale, which has caused so much pain to general public besides huge cost of it,” a government official admitted.



