Corporates' liking for discount hurts airlines

As oil prices crashed globally in January this year touching an all-time low of $27 a barrel, airlines in India saw their stocks soaring. Scrips of all the three BSE-listed carriers touched new heights with investors betting high on them. And why not. Most carriers' balance sheets were now in the black, giving them much-needed cushion for aggressive fleet and network expansion.This continued since, to the extent that even state-owned Air India, which posted record-breaking losses, has been on an expansion spree. Apart from launching long-haul flights to San Francisco, one of the longest in the world, the carrier has now doubled its frequency and lined up flights to Madrid and is planning air services to Washington, Houston and Los Angeles.Fuel prices, which started falling in the second half of 2014, have given wing to domestic carriers. India’s top air carrier IndiGo, the brand operated by InterGlobe Aviation, had its blockbuster IPO last year. SpiceJet has come back from the brink and now reporting profits quarter-after-quarter. Jet Airways is trying to consolidate its financial position.There now seems to be a spoiler. With oil prices last week breaching the psychological level of $50 a barrel, there is now the prospect that the ongoing trend could reverse. Analysts have already started cautioning investors. They feel that airlines will make profits only if fuel prices maintain their current level and any spike, moving beyond $60 to $70 a barrel would be tough on the airlines."Fuel prices will eventually go up and airlines have to brace up for that,” said Mark Martin, founder of aviation advisory Martin Consulting. Besides fuel, intense competition is going to be another key factor that will decide the financial well-being of the sector. The price war among airlines has benefited consumers but threatens a repeat of 2004-08 when airlines paid heavily for high growth. So much so that two airlines, Kingfisher and Paramount Airways, became a casualty and closed."There may not be a repeat of 2008-09 when crude had reached $140-150 but if you look at the P&L of all the companies, manpower and maintenance costs have gone up. Only fuel has come down. Because of capacity addition, fares are not going up. By lowering fare prices, airlines are filling up their seats. If fuel prices goes up and other expenses do not come down it will have adverse an impact on airline companies. In that scenario we do not see airline stocks doing well," said an airline executive who did not wish to be named.In line with prevailing market conditions, IndiGo, the most efficiently-run carrier among its peers, saw its cost available seat kilometre ex-fuel going up. On lower fuel, its overall CASK fell to Rs 3.04 in this quarter as against Rs 3.24 in the same period last year, registering a decline of 6.3 per cent. The intense price war resulted in the airline's average fare dipping 11 per cent to Rs 4,032 in the April-June quarter as against the same period in the previous year. Not surprisingly, it reported a 7.4 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 591.77 crore for this quarter even as it operated 25 per cent more seats.The market seems to have factored in the trend in fuel prices and competition while taking positions on aviation stocks. InterGlobe Aviation shares closed at Rs 933.25 a piece on October 10 on the BSE, much lower than the peak of Rs 1,341.75 on January 1 this year. Similarly, SpiceJet stocks have fallen from Rs 82.35 to Rs 57.65 during the same period. Jet Airways has seen their scrip tumbling to Rs 467.25 at the close of last session from Rs 760.75 on January 1. Among the three stocks, investors continue to prefer InterGlobe-run IndiGo.“IndiGo has superior operating metrics vs peers (delays, cancellations, customer complaints) as well as a leaner cost structure. It derives its strength from large aircraft orders for scale benefits, single aircraft type, and a no-frills product. We expect IndiGo’s higher profitability vs. competition to continue,” IIFL said in its note to investors."Indigo’s earnings may come off in FY17 from the FY16 highs due to the predatory pricing scenario in the industry. However, high volume growth will put earnings back on the growth path beyond FY17,” it added.The brokerage does not seem to be bullish on Jet Airways and said that the airline's weak balance sheet would not be able to support high growth."We expect Jet’s profits to decline sharply in FY17, with no visibility of growth beyond FY17," IIFL noted.The relentless capacity addition this time around has also brought airfares down. Moreover, domestic airlines would operate 21 per cent more flights in the coming winter schedule compared to corresponding season last year. IndiGo leads the pack when it comes to fleet expansion. The airline would operate 6,276 flights a week this winter starting October 30, up 42 per cent over the corresponding season last year. Similarly, SpiceJet would increase the number of departures to 2,088 from 1,829 last winter. Overall, the carriers together operate 21 per cent more flights in the coming winter season that could put further put pressure on the yield. The expansion comes at a time when some of the top airports like those at Delhi and Mumbai have started witnessing capacity constraints which pose a challenge to airlines."While demand-side triggers are strong traffic growth and positive momentum in the economy, limited available slots in key airports provide supply side construct for an uptick in domestic airfares. We continue to believe that any kind of price war is not sustainable under this background, particularly with domestic airlines having already internalized the low crude advantage and operating at higher PLFs (passenger load factors) /utilizations," said Ansuman Deb of ICICI Securities in its report on August 19.The report said that pricing pressure had bottomed out adding that advance booking trend showed higher fares during October-December quarter compared to September level on festive season rush.Any attempt by airlines to pass on the high operating cost to consumers would result in a rise in airfares and the double-digit growth may not sustain for long. “Even in the typically weak quarter we have seen air traffic growing double digit. As regards fuel prices, $50 a barrel is not very high as we have seen a much higher increase in the past. So we see aviation companies doing well until fuel breaches a particularly high price,” said R Sreesankar, head (institutional equities) at Prabhudas Lilladher.