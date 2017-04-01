Core sector growth slows to 1-year low of 1%

Growth in eight core industries slowed to over one-year low of 1.0 per cent in February, indicating that industrial production continues to remain subdued on account of weak demand and a stable recovery would take more time to fructify. The lower February number comes after a relatively better growth of 3.4 per cent in January. But the production from infrastructure industry had already begun sliding in January from a much healthier growth of 5.6 per cent in December.



The sharpest fall in the month has come after FY17 began on a very positive note with production from infrastructure industries growing at 8.5 per cent, the highest in 17 months.



“…a glance through the index number suggests that production at each of the eight infrastructure industries in the month of February has been lower than the levels achieved in the past 10 to 12 months. This clearly indicates that economic recovery, particularly investment cycle, is still fragile and infrastructure industries will continue to struggle in the foreseeable future,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings & Research.



Production from infrastructure industries accounts for 38 per cent of industrial output. The electricity sector has the highest weight in the growth index, followed by steel, refinery products, crude oil and coal.



For February, the slowdown in production growth has been on account of continued weakness in output in fertilisers, cement and refinery products, while crude oil and gas production, which showed some promise in January returning positive growth numbers, again slipped into the negative zone in February in the absence of new production going on stream.



Of the eight infrastructure industries tracked for core data, five registered negative growth rate with only coal, steel and electricity returning positive numbers of 7.1, 8.7 and 1.5 per cent respectively, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Friday.



“Early indicators continue to present a mixed picture for February 2017, with the narrowing contraction of auto production, sharp pickup in merchandise exports in value terms and dip in core sector growth. Given one less working day in February 2017 relative to February 2016, we expect the IIP to post a subdued volume growth in February 2017,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA.



One of the positive indicators in the core data for February is continued good performance of the coal sector with the production of fuel reaching eight-month high growth level of 7.1 per cent. Steel production has also continued its good returning a growth of 8.7 per cent in February but the industry said that a pick up in demand is unlikely as the sector remains over leveraged while capacity continues to outstrip demand.



Analysts said that weakness in February core sector number was largely driven by the base effect as core sector grew by 9.4 per cent in February 2016.



