Control Alt Foods in expansion mode

Control Alt Foods Pvt Ltd, owners of healthy snack brand ‘The Green Snack Co’, has now raised nearly $5,00,000 from two individual investors - Riddhesh Gandhi, founder of Discovery Capital and ex head of healthcare and consumer investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Harshita, founder of Tree of Life Pvt Ltd, to back up its expansion plans.



The company will utilise this funds in rolling out the entire range of healthy and tasty snacking products in the market under its brand names. The company is actually gearing up to tap the fast growing over Rs 19000 crore sweet and savoury market in the country.



“We are moving ahead to reach our goal of launching an entire range of healthy snacking products that are truly healthy without compromising on taste, under the brand ‘The Green Snack Co’. Quinoa Puffs and Kale Chips are just the start. The funds we have received will help us move in that direction,” said Jasmine Kaur, CEO and founder, The Green Snack Co. The company and the brand was floated to bridge the clear need gap in the Indian snacking space for authentically healthy, yet tasty snacks.



The first two offers from the company’s stable - ‘Kale Crisps’ and ‘Quinoa puffs’ are available in three flavors each and are sans anything artificial, are gluten free and use differentiated technologies like dehydration to keep the goodness of nutrients intact.



The company has already put in place a pan India distribution network and the products are available in more than 20 cities across 500 outlets– via retail and online channels. The brand is available in modern trade chains like Foodhall, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Modern Bazaar, Hypercity as well as general trade.



Riddhesh Gandhi, on his parts, said, “The Indian snacking market is a Rs 19,000 crore market with the sweet and savoury market growing at over 16 per cent a year. We liked the vision of Jasmine and her team whose goal is to own the healthy snacking category which we think will continue to gain traction given the increasing focus on health and wellness.



The whole idea behind Green Snack Co is to let the consumers have the freedom to snack without any guilt and therefore the brand tagline rightly suggests ‘taste the goodness in every bite’. “Our vision is to strive to make healthy snacking a way of life,” said Kaur.



Armed with the fresh funds, the company now intends to expand its retail presence and reach further, build the brand and create more awareness, strengthen the team and come up with innovative new products, going forward, said Kaur.



