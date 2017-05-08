Contraptions you need

Various studies have predicted that by 2050, 64 per cent of the developing world and 85 per cent of the developed countries will be completely urbanised.



It implies that over six billion people will be living in cities, i.e. almost double of the number of people presently living there. These statistics hint at an impending threat to the quality of life of citizens in this modern age.



Therefore, there is pressing need for contemporary cities to be sustainable, safe and “smart” in order to withstand the burden of an ever-expanding economic landscape.



“Smart” network cameras and other devices such as sensors and 3D maps form the primary framework of smart cities. These smart cities not only reduce energy consumption, but also help create intelligent traffic management system, drone monitoring, streetlights and many such facilities.



Intelligent systems provide real-time solutions and yield efficient utilisation of cities’ assets. Alongside, “smart” technology is capable of communicating with people and managing services in real time to provide enhanced standards of living.



Today, network cameras are replacing traditional CCTV cameras and are being used in cities globally for monitoring traffic, surveillance and other security needs. However, their potential extends well beyond simple surveillance. Below mentioned are a few such extents:



Tracking and locating missing items



In cities, plenty of valuable items go missing every day, either because they are stolen or simply lost. An intelligent system that is capable of tracking these objects would be highly beneficial for not just police authorities, but also for the citizens. This “smart” system consists of network cameras, sensors and GPS technology and aids officials to conduct investigations in quick time. Network cameras provide necessary video support and help locate missing items such as keys, wallets, phones and many more.



Smart streetlights



It is a common sight in cities that streetlights are lit even in broad daylight! It is also difficult for authorities to detect and subsequently correct faulty streetlights. With the help of ‘smart’ technology, lights can not only go dim in the absence of activities and turn off in daylight, but authorities can also get pinged immediately whenever a defect is detected. Philips Lighting in Jakarta, Indonesia is currently spearheading a smart streetlight system. A city-wide installation of over 90,000 connected street lights is a huge step towards Jakarta emerging as a smart city.



Parking management



Finding a parking spot in a busy city is no small feat. A system based on network cameras, real-time vehicle counting and analytic software can be successfully used to provide rapid updates on available parking spots. This technology will greatly reduce traffic issues in busy cities by notifying motorists at the nearest free parking slot, thereby saving time and money. The same setup can be used to manage disabled parking spaces, ensuring that they are easy-to-access and only used by people with disabilities.



Monitoring the drones



Today, drones are commonly being used for a wide array of purposes such as traffic surveillance, motion picture filmmaking, remote sensing and many others. Often, these drones are used for unlawful activities and crimes so there is a pressing need to monitor them closely. Network cameras and other ‘smart’ technology can be used to monitor these drones, protect sensitive sites and provide real-time alerts in case of threats.



Countries such as England and Australia are very strict about their drone monitoring laws and policies. These laws include compulsory registration of all commercial and civilian drones as well as a ban on flying drones over any private or government property.



Improve pedestrian safety



Ensuring pedestrian safety is one of the key features of a “Smart City". To implement this, systems, which are equipped with network cameras, sensors and real-time GPS trackers, are installed throughout the city. They significantly reduce the number of accidents involving pedestrians by employing technological advancements such as bright signal lights, playing pre-recorded messages and implementing temporary physical barriers.



(The writer is director atAnG India Ltd)



