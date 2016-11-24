Consumption stocks see revival

Consumption stocks, badly beaten since currency demonetisation, have seen some recovery in the last two trading sessions. Analysts attribute this to the street perception that the demonetisation impact has been factored in the stock prices and demand would pick up as currency is available with the public increases.On Wednesday manufacturers of paints, jewellery, white goods, furniture, two-wheelers, sugar and some hotels in the consumption space gained sharply as new currency notes of Rs 500 started getting disbursed from recalibrated ATMs in many parts of the country. Logistics, departmental store and hotel stocks also gained on improvement in cash flows.According to reports, re-calibration of more than a third of the ATMs and the faster pace of re-calibration from around 12,000 ATMs a day to 19,000 ATMs could lead to all ATMs getting functional with new currency notes in another week.Between Nov 8 and Nov 22, BSE sectoral indices for Consumer Durable fell 13.40 per cent while Auto fell 12.03 per cent and FMCG 8.89 per cent.Consumption focused stocks on Wednesday outperformed benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 in gains.The top gainers on BSE included Asian Paints (3.87 per cent), Berger Paints India (7.55 per cent), Kansai Nerolac Paints ( 5.17 per cent), Titan Company (1.86 per cent), PC Jeweller (0.73 per cent), Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (2.19 per cent), Whirpool of India (3.07 per cent), Blue Star (1.33 per cent), TTK Prestige (1.20 per cent), Hawkins Cookers (1.07 per cent), Nilkamal (3.29 per cent), Eicher Motors (1.23 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (0.77 per cent).FMCG companies also gained led by Hindustan Unilever (1.31 per cent), Dabur India (1.78 per cent), Tata Coffee (3 per cent), Manpasand Beverages (1.72 per cent), Parag Milk Foods (2.16 per cent), Prabhat Dairy (1.44 per cent) and Venky’s India (5.84 per cent).Sugar stocks gained sharply, led by Shree Renuka Sugar (4.94 per cent), Andhra Sugar (4.97 per cent), Dwarikesh Sugar (5.46 per cent), Balrampur Chini (2.78 per cent), EID Parry (2.39 per cent), and Dhampur Sugar (2.19 per cent)Some of the hotel operators also moved up, with Indian Hotels up 1.73 per cent, Taj GVK up 8.16 per cent, and EIH up 0.15 per cent. EIH closed at Rs 101.85 on the BSE, significantly up from the low of Rs 85.90 touched on November 9.Most logistics companies closed in the green, led by Allcargo Logistics (5.17 per cent), Gati (1.77 per cent), Patel Integrated Logistics (2.89 per cent), Snowman Logistics (2.23 per cent) and VRL Logistics (0.94 per cent).However, many other consumption focused stocks were still reeling under cash crunch, which included names like Godrej Industries (-1.37 per cent), ITC (-0.73 per cent) and Apollo Tyres (-2.91 per cent).According to analysts, quality companies were better off as competing companies dealing in cash had seen a complete breakdown in demand.Paras Bothra, vice-president, equity research, Ashika Stock Broking, said, “Gradually things are improving, according to many corporates we checked with. As liquidity improves situation gets better, but so far it’s happening at a snail’s pace. Today things are not as bad as it was on 5th day or 10th day, as earlier there was a freeze on activities.”“The main problem is going to come to inventories; now dealers and retailers will be reluctant to take inventory due to the slowdown in demand, leading to inventory pile-up,” Bothra said.Pankaj Renjhen, managing director–retail services, JLL India, in a note said, "For now, demonetisation has impacted the retail industry due to a liquidity crunch. As the Indian retail industry generates a lot of cash transactions, a reduction in sales will continue in the short-term, i.e. one-two quarters. This impact is being felt largely by small traders and the unorganised retailing segment prevalent on many high streets across the country, as compared to the organised retailing and malls.”On Tuesday departmental store operator Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail gained 6.56 per cent on the BSE. Future Retail was up 5.14 per cent. Another Future Group company, Future Consumer, which sells packaged food, was up 4.79 per cent.“Segments such as jewellery and luxury have seen a higher impact than others, and this situation is likely to continue for a while. These two segments will take much longer to revive, though plastic money and online payments will help them sustain for now. In the medium-to-long term, however, there is no threat to these sub-segments, as the domestic consumption recovers from the temporary cash crisis," Renjhen said.