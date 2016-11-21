Cong will return to power, says Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is confident that the Congress will bounce back from its lowest ever Lok Sabha tally of 44. In her first television interview to a news channel in several years, Sonia talked about the future of the Congress, but excused herself from answering if Rahul Gandhi would be elevated. She also spoke about her journey as a politician and her relationship with her mother-in-law late prime minister Indira Gandhi.



Sonia said that she was in politics because of Indira Gandhi. “I thought on my side it was a bit of coward to not join. At that time there was nothing else on my mind but to uphold the ideals of not just my mother-in-law, but also my husband and the party,” she said when asked about her decision to join politics.



Defending the charge that the Gandhi family promoted dynasty politics, she said that it was common for doctors and professors to have some of their children in the same profession but in politics they are democratically elected.



Talking about the future of the Congress, Sonia said that the party can get a majority in Parliament in the next elections. The Congress president said that winning and losing was part of politics. On Rahul Gandhi’s elevation, she excused herself saying she was not the right person to reply on it. She said the party will continue to fight despite the debacles. “We will keep fighting. Indira Gandhi was written off, but she fought back. We will fight too.”



The Congress president said both her children Rahul and Priyanka had embibed different qualities of their grandmother. “Priyanka and Rahul have different aspects of Indira in them. I will speak in detail when I write a book, if at all I write one,” she said.



Asked whether she was troubled by the fact that Modi was being compared with the late Prime Minister as a strong personality, the Congress leader said that such comparisons did not affect her and that her views were clear. “It does not trouble me because I do not believe in it. I have my own clear views about it. There is no comparison. Absolutely not,” she said. She also rejected suggestions that the Congress party did not have leaders to take him on.



Commenting on the declaration of the Emergency, Sonia said that if Indira Gandhi had not herself felt extremely uncomfortable, she would not have called for the elections. “Rajivji was a pilot and there were instances he would meet people who would say this is happening and he would come and tell his mother. I could see that she heard him and would respond,” said Sonia.



Sonia said she joined politics to uphold the values of her mother-in-law and that of the Congress. “I came from a completely different culture and background. When it was decided, Rajivji before returning to India met my father and asked if he agreed to the proposal. He was impressed with Rajivji but was worried about me. Then I was given a return ticket to stay in India for two weeks. Eventually my mother-in-law asked me if both of us had decided to stay together, and then marry,” she added.



