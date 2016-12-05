LoginRegister
Cong, TMC in 'competitive obstructionism' in Parl: Jaitley

By PTI Dec 05 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
With Parliament getting stalled over demonetisation for the 13th consecutive day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that Congress and Trinamool Congress are indulging in "competitive obstructionism".

"It is now competitive obstructionism between the Congress and the Trinamool which is holding up the debate in Parliament," Jaitley said in a Facebook post.

The ongoing Winter session of Parliament has virtually been a washout with opposition Congress and Trinamool staging vociferous protest against demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

Besides demonetisation, Trinamool Congress has been targeting the government over presence of army at toll plazas in West Bengal.

Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding apology from Modi for his remarks against those criticising the demonetisation move.

