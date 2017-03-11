Cong says UP loss hurts, takes solace from Punjab, Goa

Admitting that the loss in Uttar Pradesh was hurting, the Congress today said some fundamental restructuring and tough decisions on strategy were required.



The opposition party congratulated the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their victory in UP and Uttarakhand, highlighted its own gains in Punjab and Goa and said it will introspect on its performance.



"The UP is a bad loss, it hurts...I agree that, in UP, we need fundamental restructuring thinking for the Congress as a whole. These have to be hard, tough decisions about strategy," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.



Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it will introspect on the reasons for the loss in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will re-dedicate itself to strengthening the party and being the watchdog of people.



"We congratulate the BJP and PM, Sh. Narender Modi, on the victory in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. We bow before the verdict of people of the two states. Congress never arrogates in victory and is not discouraged in defeat.



"Congress will introspect on the reasons for the loss in these two states and re-dedicate itself to strengthening the party and being the watchdog of people of the two states," he said.



Taking a dig at the BJP, Surjewala said these election results are also a lesson to those who are never tired of speaking about 'Congress-mukt Bharat' (Congress-free India).



"We hope that BJP will shift the narrative from 'Shamshan-Kabristan' to the politics of development and brotherhood that is intrinsic to the 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture of UP and will provide the much-needed relief by waiving farmer's loans, market driven MSP for crops, jobs for youth and ushering in a new era of industrialisation," he said.



He said the Congress recognises its historical responsibility in UP and Uttarakhand and will stand committed to rebuilding the party organisation and will win people's hearts and minds.



Another Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad attributed the party's poor show in the politically crucial state to "public mood" and said its performance will be "scrutinised".



