Confusion prevails after Tata Motors board meet, Mistry faction claims win

On November 10, Tata Motors stated that it has received a requisition and a special notice, under Sections 100(2)(a) and 115 of the Companies Act, 2013, from Tata Sons for convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for considering and passing resolutions for the removal of Cyrus Mistry and Nusli Wadia as directors of the company under Section 169 of the said Act.



Immediately thereafter, sources close to developments told Financial Chronicle that, “We are very clear that they cannot continue as directors on the board of Tata Motors. In Mr Mistry’s case, you can’t have him off one company and he remains on the boards of others, it has to be a clean sweep. Domestic institutional investors will stand with us on this matter.”



On Monday, confusion prevailed till late night as the Mistry faction claimed a unanimous win, while Tata Sons hailed a split verdict at the Tata Motors board meet. It was said that independent directors did not offer unanimous support to



Mistry’s leadership and instead backed all decisions taken by the company, including on small car Nano, which have been criticised by the ousted chairman of Tata Sons. However, the bottom line was that the notice to the stock exchanges clearly stated a ‘unanimous’ backing of the board to Mistry. It was being projected that unlike the backing he got from independent directors of Indian



Hotels Company (IHCL) and Tata Chemicals, the words of unanimous backing to Mistry’s leadership during the crucial board meeting of Tata Motors were absent from the statement that the automaker issued after the meeting that lasted over five hours. Mistry continues to be chairman of several listed companies of Tata Group even after he was removed as chairman of the holding company, Tata Sons. These companies include Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals and IHCL.



The statement issued by Tata Motors was in contrast to the ones issued by IHCL and Tata Chemicals, which stated that independent directors had supported Mistry unanimously.



Sources said one of the independent directors came with a resolution backing Mistry, but after the deliberations the resolution was not carried. Other independent directors did not approve it suggesting big differences in the board over the support to Mistry. Providing a fresh twist to the boardroom brawl, it is believed that three independent directors — Nusli Wadia, Subodh Bhargava and Naseer Munjee — supported Mistry openly while the others supported Tata Sons.



This is a huge development when viewed against the backdrop of first Indian Hotels and then Tata Chemicals independent directors backing Mistry.



Tata Sons will now have to convene an EGM to oust Mistry and independent director Nusli Wadia from the Tata Motors’ board. Tata Sons is the promoter company of Tata Motors its shareholding represents 26.51 per cent of Tata Motors’ voting capital.



For the Tatas, it is imperative to regain control of Tata Motors because between crown jewel TCS and Jaguar Land Rover, as much as 50 per cent of the group’s revenues and 90 per cent of the profits come.



Besides Wadia, the other five independent directors on the Tata Motors board are: RA Mashelkar, Subodh Bhargava, Nasser Munjee, Vinesh K Jairath and Falguni Nayar.



The independent directors of Indian Hotels, Munjee and Bhargava too gave their full support to the former chairman Mistry’s leadership at the Tata Chemicals and Tata Steel board meetings held on Friday.



In a statement to BSE and NSE, Tata Motors said, “This is to inform you that the independent directors of Tata Motors met today to consider and review the impact and significance of recent events and media reports relating to the governance, management and business of the company.”



The missive signed by HK Sethna, company secretary then goes on to detail that: The independent directors have confirmed that all decisions taken by the Board with regard to the strategy, operations and business of the company have been unanimous and executed by the Chairman and the management accordingly. The independent directors have further affirmed that the company continues to be governed, supervised and managed under the guidance and direction of the board. The management of the company and its subsidiaries have the full confidence and support of the independent directors. This disclosure is being made under Regulation 30 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015. This comes after the independent directors of Indian Hotels and Tata Chem supported Mistry in a similar manner.



In the annual report of Tata Motors for 2015-16, Mistry notes that though for the Tata Motors Group, 2015-16 was a year of mixed results “but it was important to note the return to profitability. It was therefore a turnaround year, backed by strong Jaguar Land Rover growth despite challenges, as well as the start of the turnaround for Tata Motors standalone.



Speaking to shareholders, Mistry has said in the report that “For the Tata Motors’ standalone business, this will mark a milestone year of growth, great launches and transformation. There continues to be the growing pressure of competition and we will look to bring in significant launches in PV and CV with focus on cost efficiencies to remain competitive. A very important aspect of this transformational journey is the appointment of Guenter Butschek as the new CEO and MD for the Tata Motors’ standalone business.”



Missed estimates due to higher realised hedging losses and a one-time provision at its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover.



Tata Motors said Monday its consolidated revenues for the second quarter rose 6.94 per cent year-on-year to Rs 67,999.7 crore, EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) stood at Rs 6,282 crore while the company swung to a profit of Rs 848 crore, compared to a Rs 1,740 crore loss last year. Revenue was slightly ahead of analysts’ estimate of Rs 65,919 crore, but EBIT and profit fell short of a poll seeing Rs 8,559 crore and 2,768 crore, respectively.



The company said its British subsidiary JLR did well, along with, in its local business, its car and local commercial vehicle units, but profit figures were hampered by hedging losses of Rs 3,510 crore and adverse commodity derivatives impact of Rs 187 crore.



The Indian standalone business, however, again suffered a loss. Volumes at JLR, which accounts for about 90 per cent of Tata Motors’ revenues and all of its profits, including its China joint venture, rose a robust 29.3 per cent to 1.42 lakh units reflecting the strong sales of Discovery, Discovery Sport, Evoque, XE and the new F-PACE.



Overall JLR revenues for the September quarter rose 23.2 per cent to £5.95 billion, EBITDA slightly improved to £615 million while PAT stood at £244 million compared to a loss of £92 million last year (due to impact from an explosion at Tianjin Port).



A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had forecast JLR to clock revenues of £5.7 billion, EBITDA of £648 million and net profit of £400 million.



“The operating performance in the quarter reflects higher wholesale volumes and favourable mix, offset by unfavourable FX revaluation of current assets and current liabilities (£ 58 million) and a one-time provision for new customer quality programmes. Higher realised hedging losses (up about £260 million) offsets favourable operating exchange,” a company press release said.



In the Indian unit, Tata Motors’ revenues fell somewhat to Rs 11,406 crore, EBITDA stood at Rs 376 crore even as the company posted a loss of Rs 631 crore on the bottom line.



Revenues were again ahead of analysts estimate of Rs 10,600 crore but EBITDA (estimates: Rs 650 crore) and loss (estimates: Rs 20 crore) were worse than thought.



“Given the rise on the volume front, I think the numbers will be digestible,” said Sanjiv Bhasin, executive VP-markets & corporate affairs, IIFL, adding: “The mark-to-market losses because of pound fall during Brexit could be a one-off effect. I would say the numbers are in line or slightly above than estimated though margins are slightly disappointing.”



Bhasin, however, said that he was concerned at mounting losses at the local unit as volumes for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, both for the company and industry, have by and large shown improvement.



