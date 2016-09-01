Commercial vehicle demand to revive from FY17: ICRA

Recent headwinds in the commercial vehicle segment are likely to revive from the second half of financial year 2017 due to pre-buying ahead of the implementation of BS-IV and infrastructure sector recovery, according to Subrata Ray, senior group vice president at ICRA ratings.There would be a 6-10 per cent price differential between BS-III and BS-IV fuel emission norm compliant engines across India from April 2017, he told Financial Chronicle.Also, pick-up in construction and mining activity post the monsoon season and expectation of revival in consumption-driven sectors owing to rural recovery as well as favourable impact of 7th Pay Commission and one-rank-one-pension or OROP on disposable incomes would boost demand, Ray said.He said the commercial vehicles demand is also likely to benefit from stricter compliance with respect to overloading (i.e. government is proposing to implement norms with respect to load carrying capacity of trucks to be in line with rated payload), he pointed out.According to the ICRA report the growth momentum in commercial vehicle demand appears to have slowed down over the past couple of months as reflected by only 1.9 per cent growth in June 2016 and a decline of 7.6 per cent in July 2016 over the same corresponding period last year.The sudden contraction in medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) (truck) sales was due to several factors. These were waning of replacement-led demand, weak cargo generation from industrial sectors and slowdown in construction and mining activity owing to severe rainfall in some parts of the country, the report said.“Given the weak industrial activity and seasonal impact on account of monsoon, the demand for commercial vehicle is likely to be subdued in the near-term,” Ray said.In addition, the growth in percentage terms would also be influenced by high-base effect as sales in Q2 FY 2016 benefited from pre-buying due to the implementation of ABS from October 2015 onwards, he pointed out.The ICRA report said the recent correction in commercial vehicle demand also appeared to be on account of higher channel inventory, which is expected to correct in the next few months.“As per our channel check with commercial vehicle dealers, the primary sales (i.e. from OEMs to dealers) had outpaced underlying demand between February and May 2016, suggesting that inventory levels in the system had gone up,” Ray said.As a result of low demand from key sectors, freight rates have also not kept pace with the increase in diesel prices over the past 4-6 months, the ICRA report said.As a result of higher diesel cost, the profitability of fleet operators has also come under pressure on a sequential basis. However, in comparison to the past couple of years, the current situation in much better, it added.