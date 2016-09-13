Collective AUM of gold ETFs stagnant despite price rise

Despite gold seeing significant price gain since the start of the year, assets managed by Indian gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been stagnant at Rs 6,500 crore levels for the past many months. All these months, the funds have witnessed net outflows.The cumulative assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs stood at Rs 6,349 crore in August. In the same month last year, the AUM was Rs 6,323 crore, and in July this year it was Rs 6,499 crore. In this one year, the AUM has moved between Rs 5,773 crore and Rs 6,672 crore, despite the prices rising close to 20 per cent. The AUM fell below Rs 6,000 crore in November and December.The trading activity in ETFs have been quite subdued for over a year. In most months, the total redemptions and repurchases have been less than Rs 100 crore. Gold ETFs have been continuously witnessing net outflows for the past three years, and in most months during this period, the counter has seen only outflows.On the other hand, global gold ETFs have seen record inflows, adding 630 tonne till the end of July this year, bringing their collective global gold holdings to 2,240 tonne. The appetite for gold as an investment has been strengthening its fundamentals and is likely to support bullion prices for the rest of the year. In August, the inflows were moderate as 73 active funds added only 27 tonne from the previous month, as per world gold council data.As in the case of gold ETFs traded in the Indian market, global funds also have been seeing outflows for the past three years. However, the outflows have been moderating with every passing year. In 2013, the largest gold ETF, SPDR Gold Fund, had seen an outflow of 40.87 per cent, which moderated to 10.77 per cent in 2014 and 9.4 per cent in 2015. Between January and July this year, SPDR witnessed an inflow of 51 per cent.“India is lagging behind in terms of interest in gold as an investment. However, if gold prices remain strong for some more time, we could see some inflows, especially from the high networth individuals,” said Anil Rego, CEO, Right Horizons.According to industry watchers, interest in gold ETFs is waning with the launch of new gold schemes in the Indian market.“The gold bond scheme has made some dent in the demand for ETFs. The availability of the bonds in banks makes them accessible to a larger set of investors. ETFs are for the more evolved investor as it needs a demat account and familiarity with trading in exchanges. The returns in gold bonds are higher as they offer interest over and above the price appreciation in the metal,” said Rego.