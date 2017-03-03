LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Cognizant buys Brilliant Service

By D Govardan Mar 02 2017 , Chennai

Tags: News
Cognizant on Thursday announced the acquisition of Brilliant Service Co Ltd, an intelligent products and solutions company, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, specialising in digital strategy, product design and engineering, the IoT and enterprise mobility.

The acquisition expands Cognizant’s digital transformation portfolio and capabilities to enable clients to build connected and collaborative businesses.

Founded in 2004, Br­i­lliant Se­rvice helps organisations build connected businesses by leveraging innovative smart device solutions. It provides end-to-end Android/iOS applications, embedded software, user experience design and online-to-offline services to major corporations in Japan. Its client list includes many of top telecommunications, manufacturing and consumer goods firms.

As part of the acquisition, a team of 70 professionals with extensive digital solutions experience and insights in the Japanese market will join Cognizant, it said. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Products in every industry are becoming smart with sensors, analytics and new content. Intelligent products and solutions are key to building real-time businesses that can quickly respond to evolving customer and technology demands,” said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Asia Pacific head, Cognizant.

“Brilliant Service’s extensive experience in planning, implementing and managing smart and connected device solutions, together with their strong understanding of the requirements for the Japanese market, will complement our digital service offerings in Japan,” Sengupta added.

govardand@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Realty bites
    Real estate firms are seeking to rebalance finances and whittle down debt portfolio

    De-leveraging balance sheets by retiring debt are normally a strategy undertaken by companies or groups especially in the infrastructure sector with l

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: The swinging trend

Politics is also about picking out trends. For it is ...

M S Swaminathan

Let us be aware

From the beginning of this year, the UN sustainable development ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter