Cognizant buys Brilliant Service

Cognizant on Thursday announced the acquisition of Brilliant Service Co Ltd, an intelligent products and solutions company, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, specialising in digital strategy, product design and engineering, the IoT and enterprise mobility.



The acquisition expands Cognizant’s digital transformation portfolio and capabilities to enable clients to build connected and collaborative businesses.



Founded in 2004, Br­i­lliant Se­rvice helps organisations build connected businesses by leveraging innovative smart device solutions. It provides end-to-end Android/iOS applications, embedded software, user experience design and online-to-offline services to major corporations in Japan. Its client list includes many of top telecommunications, manufacturing and consumer goods firms.



As part of the acquisition, a team of 70 professionals with extensive digital solutions experience and insights in the Japanese market will join Cognizant, it said. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“Products in every industry are becoming smart with sensors, analytics and new content. Intelligent products and solutions are key to building real-time businesses that can quickly respond to evolving customer and technology demands,” said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Asia Pacific head, Cognizant.



“Brilliant Service’s extensive experience in planning, implementing and managing smart and connected device solutions, together with their strong understanding of the requirements for the Japanese market, will complement our digital service offerings in Japan,” Sengupta added.



govardand@mydigitalfc.com



