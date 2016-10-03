LoginRegister
Coast Guard detains Pak boat off Gujarat coast

By Age Correspondent Oct 02 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday morning detained a Pakistani boat with nine persons on board. The boat had crossed over into Indian waters from the Pakistan side.

“In the prevailing climate, any unidentified ship or boat will be deemed suspicious unless cleared. The boat is now being bought to Porbandar, and is expected to reach by tomorrow evening. It may even get delayed as the sea is very rough,” Coast Guard sources told this newspaper. “Only after questioning of the crew and rummaging of the ship will we come to a definite conclusion,” a source said.

The security agencies have been extra cautious in view of the prevailing security scenario after the surgical strikes by the Indian army on terrorist camps across the LoC. The Indian authorities have beefed up security in the past few days after the military conducted the surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Navy has also deployed ships and aircraft to increase surveillance in the border regions, both land and water.

Coast Guard personnel are already on board the Pakistani boat along with two crew members who are at the sails.

