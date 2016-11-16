LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Coalscam: Court grants CBI a month more to file probe report

By PTI Nov 16 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
A special court today granted one more month's time to CBI to file the probe report in a coal scam case involving Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, ex-Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao and others.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar, who had earlier pulled up CBI's investigating officer (IO) for delay in filing the probe report, decided to take up the matter on December 16 after the IO submitted that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is yet to be obtained.

The officer told the court that the probe agency is likely to get the report by the end of this month.

The court had earlier this month pulled up CBI for delay in filing the report, saying it was affecting progress of trial.

The court had earlier allowed CBI's plea that they needed to probe the case further in light of certain disclosures made by a chartered accountant, Suresh Singhal, who had sought the court's nod to turn approver.

It had also allowed Singhal's plea for pardon and ordered deletion of his name from the list of accused.

CBI has alleged that ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, also accused in the case, had favoured Jindal group firms -- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Private Ltd (GSIPL) -- in allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

Opposing CBI's contention, all the accused had said there was no evidence to show that they were in any conspiracy during the coal block allocation process. They had also denied the allegations levelled against them by CBI in its charge sheet.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Benami next
    Modi’s move against illegal properties may be tougher

    Prime minister Narendra Modi must go ahead with the second phase of his campaign against black money targeting billions of dollars worth of benami pro

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> The Prince who runs away from coronation

Bipolarity is the lifeblood of a vibrant polity and a ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter