LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

UP CM announces relief for passengers injured in train mishap

By PTI Dec 28 2016 , Lucknow

Tags: News
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the Kanpur train mishap and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered minor wounds.

The chief minister wished speedy recovery to the passengers injured after 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed early this morning near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Dehat district when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal.

He directed officials to take adequate measures for the treatment of the injured and said there should be no laxity in this regard, an official release said here.

The chief minister also asked officials to extend all assistance to railway authorities in providing succour to the passengers.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Shivkant Ojha ordered cancellation of leave of all doctors in government-run hospitals in Kanpur division

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Take the lead
    Transparency in the funding of political parties will have to be evolved

    Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) cash deposits to the tune of Rs 105 crore in a UBI branch in Karol Bagh immediately after demonetisation was announced s

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Capricious Princes and their machinations

The road to a climactic partition was paved with perdition. ...

Arun Nigavekar

Smarten up the workforce

Recently I came across an useful document that was created ...

Susan Visvanathan

Protest, flee, resist

Sophocles, was a Greek general, who wrote the play ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter