Close industrial units if no effluent plants: SC

Taking a serious view of industries letting out effluents into rivers and water bodies resulting in pollution, the Supreme Court on Wednesday passed a number of directions to curb release of untreated waste in water bodies.



The apex court has asked state pollution control boards not to allow industrial units to function if they do not have functional primary effluent treatment plants (PETPs), after giving them notice.



A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar directed the state pollution control boards (PCBs) of several states to issue common notice to all industrial units to verify whether they have set up PETPs, as mandated under the legal provisions.



The bench, which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said on the expiry of a three-month notice period that state PCBs should carry out inspection of the industrial units to ascertain the status of the PETPs.



The Chief Justice of India observed, “Everything is difficult, but human lives are bad. We must start somewhere, start moving,” when counsels for some states opposed any blanket order being passed on closure of industrial units causing pollution.



The court further said that if industrial units do not have functional PETPs, they would not be allowed to function any more.



The bench directed state PCBs to ask the concerned discoms or electricity supply boards to disconnect the power supply to the defaulting industrial units. It said the industrial units could resume functioning only after making PETPs functional.



The apex court had earlier issued notice to the Centre, the ministry of environment and forests, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and chief secretaries of 19 states, including Gujarat, on a plea filed by NGO Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti, on the issue of pollution in water bodies, including ground water.



Senior counsel Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the NGO petitioner, argued that lack of funds was one critical factor why these CETPs fell into disrepair over the years.



Initially, the plea was restricted to Gujarat but later it’s scope was widened by the apex court, which had granted the last opportunity to the states on January 16 to file their responses.



The apex court also asked the local or municipal authorities to set up common effluent treatment plants (CETP) within three years after acquiring land and completing other formalities. The states will have to submit reports with regard to setting up of CETPs to the concerned bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).



The bench said local civic authorities could formulate norms to levy cess from users if they face financial crunch in running and setting up of CETPs.



It, however, left the issue of setting up of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plants to the authorities concerned after they complete the first round with regard to CETPs.



