Clinton will not address election night rally

Even as Donald Trump inched closer to clinching the US presidency, his rival Hillary Clinton today refused to concede the presidential contest, with her campaign manager saying that "she is not done yet".



As voting count continued in the early hours of November 9, with only a few states left to be called, Clinton’s campaign chief John Podesta appeared before her supporters at the election night rally in the Jacob Jarvis convention centre to announce that she will not appear at the rally to address her supporters.



Podesta, who arrived from his hotel in the city especially to make the announcement, said, "they are still counting votes, and every vote counts" and declaring that "she is not done yet."



He asked the supporters to go home and said the Clinton campaign will have nothing to say about the race yet.



Clinton's supporters had been lining up since afternoon for the election night rally, hoping to hear from a candidate on the cusp of becoming the first woman president of the US.



Meanwhile, Trump arrived at the campaign headquarters at a hotel in mid town New York. He is scheduled to speak shortly.



