Clinton can't be trusted with US security: Trump

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump today alleged that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton cannot be trusted with America's security and the country's generals do not want her as their boss.



"We know Hillary can't be trusted with America's security. She's under multiple criminal investigations at this very moment for criminal conduct that put the safety of our entire nation at risk," Trump said at a massive election rally in Salem, North Carolina wherein he outlined his plan to rebuild military and support veterans.



Trump began the rally by naming recipients of medals of honours who were present at the meeting. In between he paused and compared himself with them.



"Oh, they're so much more brave than me. I wouldn't have done what they did. I'm brave in other ways. I'm brave, I'm financially brave. Big deal, right? These are real brave," said Trump, who has never served in the US military.



The meeting was attended by a large number of veterans. "To think of her being their boss, I don’t think so. I know what they are thinking. It's not for them," Trump said.



"These men display to the whole world the unyielding strength, courage and grit of the United States of America. They went above and beyond the call of duty, thought nothing of their own safety in order to protect their fellow man, and acted with a bravery that will etch their legacy into the history of this nation," he said.



Trump alleged that under the failures of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, ISIS has become a clear and present danger to Europe and the US. "After all the sacrifice our soldiers made, Clinton and Obama pulled out the troops on a public timetable, giving rise to ISIS and handing Iraq over to ISIS killers," he said.



"Now, ISIS is on a campaign of genocide in the Middle East, torturing, drowning and burning people alive. ISIS has slaughtered men, women and children in France, Germany, Belgium, and there are now 1,000 open ISIS investigations in the United States. We have seen the bloodshed in the attacks in Orlando, San Bernardino, and the recent bomb plot in New York and New Jersey," he added.



"Yet, as we send brave men and women overseas to fight terrorists in the Middle East, Hillary Clinton wants to fling our borders wide open, allowing those same terrorists to infiltrate our country at home. She wants a 550 per cent increase in Syrian refugees, and virtually unlimited immigration from some of the most extreme and dangerous places in the world," he said.



