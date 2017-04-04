Clearing BS-III stocks to cost automakers Rs 3,000 crore

Commercial vehicle makers, including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra and VE Commercial Vehicles, are among the worst-affected automobile majors incurring a cost of Rs 2,500 crore to liquidate the unsold BS-III stock of trucks and buses.



Two-wheeler makers Hero MotorCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, together commanding 75 per cent of the BS-III inventory of the industry, took a major hit out of the Rs 480 crore loss in clearing the stock.



Commercial vehicle makers disposed of over half of their stocks of BS-III vehicles before the April 1, 2017 deadline set by the Supreme Court.



“The discounts and incentives on vehicles sold till March 31, 2017, are expected to have cost them about Rs 1,200 crore. Additionally, Rs 1,300 crore would be incurred to dispose of the unsold inventory,” Crisil Research said on Monday.



According to auto analysts, while the average discount ranged between Rs 3-Rs 4 lakh on medium and heavy commercial vehicles. In some cases the discount went up as high as Rs 12 lakh on a Rs 20-30 lakh truck. Despite offering big discounts during the last two days of March, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry is saddled with stocks of 40,000-45,000 unsold BS-III trucks and buses.



The impact of this on the EBIDTA margins of listed truck makers (Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors' standalone) will be around 2.5 per cent of their revenues, Binaifer Jehani, director at Crisil Research, said. “The impact would be staggered across fiscals 2017 and 2018, because the unsold inventory will have to be brought back from dealerships and then be dealt with,” she added.



Leading commercial vehicle makers had continued manufacturing BS-III vehicles all the way to March in anticipation of strong buying in the closing weeks of the fiscal year, given price hikes of 8-10 per cent expected on BS-IV vehicles, the report said.



Indeed, for want of clarity on ban on production or registration, the industry had expected some BS-III trucks to be sold even in April, it said.



“This had bloated up inventories. When the Supreme Court ruling came, commercial vehicle dealers’ inventory at risk was around 97,000 units (equivalent to 1.7 months of sales) valued at Rs 11,600 crore,” Jehani said.



The industry is expected to have sold 55 per cent of this in the last three days of March by offering discounts of 20-40 per cent on the sticker price compared with 10 per cent before the ruling. “The additional discounts and incentives are expected to have cost about Rs 1,200 crore of which the truck makers are likely to bear about 80 per cent and their dealers the rest,” the report said.



It estimates the remaining 40,000-45,000 units of unsold inventory to be returned in the upcoming months, mainly comprising less-popular models since there were instances of supply shortage in some popular BS-III models. “The companies may upgrade them for resale or dismantle vehicles for spares or incur higher working capital for holding the inventory until it is exported, which could take 5-6 months,” the report said.



On the two-wheeler front, Crisil Research said when the ruling came inventory at risk was at 670,000 units, amounting to Rs 3,800 crore (half-a-month of sales).



However, discounts and freebies of 10-30 per cent on the vehicle price helped the dealers clear most of the stock in the last three days of March.



