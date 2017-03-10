Clear majority in states will be icing on cake

Election results would be declared on Saturday, March 11 and there can be only two outcomes of the same. The ruling party at the centre, BJP does well or does badly. Any other outcome just cannot happen. The immediate impact of this would be felt in the markets on Tuesday itself and would have larger ramifications in the coming months on the political system.



Elections for the President and Vice President of India are due in July and UP results would play a key part in electing the next President of India. If BJP gets close to the 180 mark or better against a total tally of 403 seats in the state there would be a significant change in the votes garnered by them for the presidential poll. The BJP in the outgoing UP house had a mere 47 seats which would change their fortunes significantly. Secondly this round of elections was touted as a referendum on the ‘Notebandi’ or demonetisation move. The good showing would confirm that there was no impact of the same on the nation. The same was also felt in civic elections in Mumbai and across Maharashtra. The saffron party improved its position in Orissa as well. It clearly appears that things are in favour of the ruling party.



Similar indications of there being



no effect on the economy came in a month ago through the outcome of quarterly results for the period October to December declared by Corporate



Inc. and the majority of results reflected no impact of demonetisation. The



GDP numbers also mirrored this same feeling.



GST is progressing smoothly and is set for a roll-out in July 2017. This would have a positive impact on GDP and also force the unorganised sector to come into formal way of doing things or face extinction. Change is inevitable and would happen sooner or later and the big positive would be for those who change quickly.



Coming to the markets where post results being declared they would react quite sharply on Tuesday when they open after the break for Holi. There would be a sharp upward or downward move depending on the results and markets would give no one a chance to either enter or exit.



In global factors the biggest concern is the US Fed raising interest rates. Whether they do it a further twice or thrice or even more is a concern but as far as India is concerned the risk has been mitigated considerably. RBI is firmly of the view that the differential in interest rates between those in the US and those in India cannot narrow further and if that does not happen then the outflow of money from debt would not take place. The Indian Rupee has been quite stable and is holding itself well against the greenback.



FDI has been opened up in many sectors and the country is receiving significantly higher investments than earlier period. To add to the comfort ease of business and one window clearance is being done. Secondly many states are having annual investment conclaves and driving investments into their respective states.



The one concern that is always there in an agrarian country like India is always the monsoon. While the threat is always there the good monsoon of last year has charged the ground water and gives some cause for comfort.



I believe that with about three years of the present government coming to an end the stage is set for significantly faster action on the ground going forward. Various legislative action being stalled would now get a leg up. In conclusion with elections and results out of the way it would be a time for introspection for some of the opposition parties and their strategy of blocking decision making to be relooked at. The youth of India welcomes debate and wants discussion but not obstruction. The largest opposition needs to look at getting a new team in action and probably changing the leadership as well. Many people would have their hands full with the new options thrown up after this mini referendum. Corporate India and markets would welcome the outcome as it stands and the icing on the cake would be clear majorities for each state government irrespective of the party.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



