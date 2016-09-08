CIL likely to give output target a miss this year

India’s coal behemoth CIL may miss its production target for FY17 even though the government is pushing the state-owned miner to stay on course to increase the output and reach closer to the targeted production of one billion tonne by 2022.CIL sources said though the company was going ahead with its plan to open new mining areas to ramp up production, it would have to slowdown activities at a few places to clear the huge pile-up of inventory that stands at more than 41 million tonne (mt) by the end of August.“Going by the current trend in coal offtake and the build-up of inventory due to lower demand from consumers, CIL may need to tweak its production target a bit for FY17. That means the company would raise its production only marginally over the previous year,” a government official privy to the development said.After long periods of sluggish growth, CIL has steadily increased coal production in the last two years. During 2015-16, CIL had increased production by 8.5 per cent year-on-year to 546 mt. For the current financial year, CIL’s production target is 598 mt. CIL faces not only issues with high levels of inventory build-up at its mines but also the prospect of lower offtake from thermal stations as they themselves are flush with coal stocks of around 31 mt, equivalent to 22 days of supplies.“Where would they stock the coal. We had more than 80 mt. Now if your entire production is 500-odd mt and you have 80 mt of stocks, you will have to look at it, and that is why CIL did not produce more. In August there were unusual rains, which impacted mining,” coal secretary Anil Swarup told mediapersons on Tuesday.He, however, said the ministry has not scrapped the target of raising CIL’s production to 1 billion tonne and all efforts would be made to achieve this goal. But a possible review would be carried out after two-three years.Saddled with higher coal stocks, CIL is looking at exporting coal to neighbouring markets. Talks are at an advanced stage for exporting coal grades not being used in the country to Bangladesh.CIL’s coal export strategy would also come handy when India’s power generation companies set up projects abroad. NTPC is planning a thermal plant in Sri Lanka and is building one in Bangladesh.