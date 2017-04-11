The Chinese soup

China has declared that New Delhi has “severely damaged China’s interests and China-India relations” in permitting the Dalai Lama to visit Tawang. Considering this is the seventh visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, it is only a mark of the current poor state of the Sino-Indian relations that we are hearing such rhetoric. New Delhi is not too bothered since the Modi government appears to be needling China deliberately in the past year. In part this is because of the NSG issue, and in part because of the way that Beijing damages Indian interests through its relationship with Pakistan. What riled the Chinese was that the Dalai Lama was accompanied by the Minister of State of Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who is a native of the area.



Adding more salt to China’s injury is the statement of the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, which the Chinese term as “southern Tibet,” observing that his state only shares a border with Tibet, not China. Earlier, the ULFA had warned the Dalai Lama not to visit the North-east or speak against China. This is not surprising since its chief Paresh Barua is currently living in China.



The government sent a signal when it invited Lobsang Sangay, the Sikyong (prime minister) of the Tibetan government in exile, in Dharamsala to attend the inaugural ceremony of the incoming prime minister Narendra Modi in 2014.



Two years later, that initial signal has intensified. The permission to allow the US Ambassador Richard Verma to visit Tawang last year was part of this, as was the decision by the president to welcome the Dalai Lama in Rashtrapati Bhavan, albeit at the sidelines of a function of the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, was another. While the event was clearly non-political, it was the first meeting between a serving Indian president and the Dalai Lama in decades. As yet, there has been no dramatic public meeting between the Dalai Lama and Modi, who has otherwise sought to promote India’s role as the home of Buddhism and who had met the Tibetan religious leader as chief minister of Gujarat.



Last April-May 2016 the government of India made a last moment decision to deny permission to some participants, including Uighur leader Dolkun Isa, to attend a conference of anti-Chinese activists in Dharamsala, the home of the Dalai Lama and the CTA. Some participants were permitted to enter and did hold a meeting, but the government claimed that no conference had taken place.



The status of Tibet is a complex issue. Chinese insist that Tibet has been part of their country since ancient times. But there is little evidence that it was a part of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). In the 13th century, its religious leaders established a patron-priest relationship with the Mongols which was continued by Kublai Khan who also eventually conquered China and founded the Yuan dynasty. Again in the succeeding Ming dynasty, there was little direct Chinese control over Tibet. The Manchus sent an army in 1720 and again re-established a patron-priest relationship where Tibetan religious figures like the Dalai Lama were treated as equals by them. In the Manchu period, Tibet was like a protectorate which had full atuonomy. But in 1912, when the Manchu empire collapsed, the Tibetans declared independence.



In 1914, they signed a Simla Convention with British India which defined the Tibet Indian boundary along the Himalayan crest and allowed the Tawang monastery to fall in the Indian side of the line. However, when the Communists won the civil war in China they decided to take control of Tibet and sent in the PLA. The ill-armed Tibetans were routed and agreed to accept Chinese suzerainty in exchange for autonomy, including the maintenance of the status and authority of the Dalai Lama.



However, a revolt in the western part of Tibet led to a general uprising and the Dalai Lama had to flee to India in 1959. Accompanied by tens of thousands of Tibetans, he came to India through Tawang. India says that it has given refuge to a spiritual leader who is revered in India as well and that the Tibetans are not permitted to conduct political activity in the country. The Chinese, who negotiated at various times with the Dalai Lama over the issue of autonomy and his return, now consider him outside the pale and object to any government or state according honours to him. They want him to accept that Tibet was part of China since ancient times, something which is patently untrue.



Tawang is the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama (1617-1682) and the Chinese are afraid that when this Dalai Lama, who is 81, passes, he may reincarnate in Tawang. For this reason China has been insisting that India give them the Tawang region as part of any border settlement. Indeed, a top Chinese negotiator Dai Bingguo recently said that it was India’s refusal to concede this that was holding up the settlement.



The Chinese are neurotic about controlling Tibet. But if Indian activities there do begin to trouble China, they have many options — coming out openly in support of Pakistan on Kashmir, or worse, recognising a Kashmiri government in exile, or stepping up support for the ULFA or Indian Maoists.



The controversy over the Dalai Lama’s visit and Tawang do not bode well for Sino-Indian relations. We have a positive agenda of investment and trade, but we seem to be instead going on the path of confrontation that led to war in 1962. For some reason, the Modi government seems to be fixated on getting the Chinese to accept India’s membership to the Nuclear Supplier Group and allow the Masood Azhar indictment in the UN. Looked at closely, neither of these goals appear all that crticial. India has already got what it needs from the NSG and as for Azhar, having him designated terrorist by the UN is not likely to affect his activities, just as it has not cramped Hafiz Saeed’s style.



(The writer is a Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation)



