LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

China says should constructively handle disputes with India

By Reuters Sep 04 2016 , Beijing

Tags: News
Chinese president Xi Jinping told Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that the two countries should respect each other's concerns and constructively handle their differences.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have been moving to gradually ease long-existing tensions between them.

Leaders of Asia's two giants pledged last year to cool a festering border dispute, which dates back to a brief border war in 1962, though the disagreement remains unresolved.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Xi said relations had maintained a steady, healthy momentum, and should continue to increase mutual understanding and trust.

“We ought to respect and give consideration to each other's concerns, and use constructive methods to appropriately handle questions on which there are disputes," Xi said, in comments carried by China's foreign ministry.

“China is willing to work hard with India the maintain the hard-won good position of Sino-India relations,” Xi added.

China's defence ministry said last month that it hoped India could put more efforts into regional peace and stability rather than the opposite, in response to Indian plans to put advanced cruise missiles along the disputed border with China.

Indian military officials say the plan is to equip regiments deployed on the China border with the BrahMos missile, made by an Indo-Russian joint venture, as part of ongoing efforts to build up military and civilian infrastructure capabilities there.

China lays claim to more than 90,000 sq km (35,000 sq miles) ruled by New Delhi in the eastern sector of the Himalayas. India says China occupies 38,000 sq km (14,600 sq miles) of its territory on the Aksai Chin plateau in the west.

India is also suspicious of China's support for its arch-rival, Pakistan. Modi arrived in China from Vietnam, which is involved in its own dispute with China over the South China Sea, where he offered Vietnam a credit line of half a billion dollars for defence cooperation.

Modi's government has ordered BrahMos Aerospace, which produces the BrahMos missiles, to accelerate sales to a list of five countries topped by Vietnam, according to a government note viewed by Reuters and previously unreported.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Bringing up baby
    In today's times, men should be equal partners in nurturing a child

    In a country where a third of its children are malnourished, amendments in the maternity bill passed by the Rajya Sabha have come not a moment too soo

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

<b>A Moveable Feast:</b> Checkmate

In 1998, the public accounting world was shaken by the ...

Zehra Naqvi

How much land does a man need?

“When the blood in your veins returns to the sea ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

Stop the self pity, choose your destiny

People are always blaming their circumstances for what they did ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter