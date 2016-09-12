China invades Indian cricket

In the 1990s, American beverage giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi slugged it out on the cricket field to become the first among equals in the endorsement and sponsorship sweepstakes.



A few years later, it was Korean consumer durable majors LG and Samsung, which were engaged in a high decibel marketing battle over sponsorship and other deals.



Now, in the third wave it is the Chinese. Enter Vivo, Oppo and also Paytm, which has a substantial Chinese ownership, for space in the India’s cricketing whirligig. Chinese bulge bracket finance is already powering India’s two most indebted sectors — power and telecom.



As the battle over the IPL broadcast rights for the next 10 years reaches a fever pitch with Star, Sony, and who knows who else, slug it out for the crickentertainment rights, it is interesting to note that the Chinese who don’t even play the game are some of the biggest sponsors of Indian cricket. Over the next couple of years, they are expected to invest close to $20 billion in Indian consumer goods directly and indirectly in sponsorship and brand building.



Last year, Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo inked a two-year title sponsorship deal worth Rs 200 crore replacing PepsiCo as IPL’s title sponsor. Pepsi had signed a five-year deal for Rs 396 crore for the rights of IPL.



Pepsi became the title sponsor of the league in 2013 after DLF’s five-year deal ended. It was in the same year that the IPL was hit by allegations of match-fixing.



Oppo, a part of the same parent company BBK Electronics, has signed a four-year global partnership contract with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for $8.5 million per year ($34 million or Rs 225 crore over four years). Earlier Oppo was involved with cricket as the title sponsor for 2014 edition of Champions League T20 tournament.



Late last year, mobile wallet and e-commerce company Paytm had bagged the title sponsorship rights from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) till 2019 for Rs 203 crore or about Rs 2.42 crore a match. Billionaire Jack Ma promoted Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group holds around 25 per cent in Paytm. Ant Financial, the finance arm of Alibaba, invested about $500 million for a 25 per cent stake in Paytm, India’s largest mobile wallet company.



Meanwhile, Nike’s contract as the apparel sponsor for the Indian cricket team has been renewed. The deal is said to have increased to Rs 1 crore per match. It was Rs 80-85 lakh per match in the previous deal.



For the non-cricket-loving world, cricket is still an archetypal English game. The truth, however, is different. A heady mix of money, marketing and passion has virtually made the Indian subcontinent the commercial axis of the game.



That IPL, despite the controversies, remains the most sought after league for international cricketers, only underlines how the equilibrium of cricket economics has firmly shifted to India.



The country’s 140 million TV households provide a concentration of eyeballs no advertiser can ignore. Especially, when a large number of these 700 million people are glued to cricket.



India will become the fifth largest consumer market by 2025. The consumption spree of the Indian middle class has reshaped global markets, making athletes, particularly cricketers, the most “marketable” investments for brands in India.



