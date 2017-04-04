Chidambaram under CBI lens in Aircel-Maxis case

The CBI on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is probing the role of former finance minister P Chidambaram in FIPB granting clearance to the Aircel-Maxis deal. Additional solicitor general (ASG) Tushar Mehta gave this information before a bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud when BJP leader Subramanian Swami submitted that he had received a letter from CBI about the probe undertaken against Chidambaram. Swamy wanted a direction to the CBI to file a status report on the probe on the next date of hearing.



The ASG said the CBI was conducting the probe from whatever angle possible and he would inform the court on the progress of the probe after three weeks. Meanwhile, the ASG submitted in a sealed cover the status report of the probe conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against Chidamabram and the court took it on record.



In the last hearing, Swami had told the bench that CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged role of Chidambaram, who was also enquired but no further action had been taken. He wanted further probe based on the conclusions arrived in status reports of the two investigative agencies.



In his application Swami said he had sought a CBI probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal and the CBI had already filed chargesheet against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and others. Similarly, his plea for a CBI probe into the role of Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambram was pending for consideration of the SC.



A particular aspect, which was alleged by him, was that the deal was illegally cleared by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) of which Chidambaram was ex-officio chairman and this was done to enable Chidambaram and Karti to profit from the deal. Chidambaram was not authorised to grant the clearance, it was alleged. He said the FIPB clearance on March 7, 2006 was illegally approved by Chidambaram. Since the deal was over and above Rs. 600 crore, in fact as much as over Rs 4,500 crore, it ought to have been placed before the cabinet committee on economic affairs by the then finance minister and got it cleared.



This was never done. Thus, there was never a legal clearance by the FIPB for the deal.



Thus, Chidambaram enabled pecuniary benefit to Maxis and thus prima facie committed a crime under Section 13(1) (d) the Prevention of Corruption Act, and hence he ought to be interrogated and charge-sheeted. The court had already restrained transfer of 2G spectrum originally granted to Aircel to any other entity or service provider and also threatened to cancel Aircel’s use of 2G spectrum if T Anantha Krishnan, owner and controller of Maxis Group, continues to evade appearance before Indian courts.



The court had passed this order on an application from the Centre for Public Interest Litigation alleging that Aircel was proposed to transfer its shares and Reliance Communications and Airtel have sent a communication to this effect to the stock exchange.



Maxis Group, a Malaysian company, owns 74 per cent stakes in Aircel which was originally granted 2G spectrum licence in November 2006. The court also took note of the submissions of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi that the accused Anantha Krishnan of Maxis group is evading summons and since spectrum licence had been obtained by Aircel through the proceeds of crime, the court should order attachment of the properties. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on May 2.



