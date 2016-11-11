The Chic Couture Coup

It’s no secret fashion and films go hand-in-hand, one cannot do without the other. A bevy of beauties from the film industry would be lost in the woods if it weren’t for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Kolkata based fashioner has dressed Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan, amongst a host of other celebrities for leading red carpet events and award ceremonies.



Earlier this year Kareena Kapoor Khan, brand ambassador for Lakme was the talk of the town as she walked for the designer at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. It was one of the first few times that one witnessed a pregnant celebrity take to the runway. Fashion critics were all praises, as the move sent a strong signal boosting the confidence of women.



Kareena wore an emerald green lehenga, which showed off her baby bump. But it’s not just the girls who adore Mukherjee’s creations; even the guys can’t get enough of his made to measure designs. It isn’t unusual to see a leading actor take to the runway as his showstopper. Here’s a look at a few stars who play both muse and client to Sabyasachi Mukherjee.



