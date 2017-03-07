Chemplast Sanmar to invest Rs 425 crore

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, the flagship of the Chennai-based diversified $1.5 billion Sanmar Group, on Monday announced that it will investing around Rs 425 crore in two ambitious projects - for manufacture of hydrogen peroxide and for production of Chlorinated PVC (CPVC) shortly.



While the hydrogen peroxide plant will be part of its forward integration plan, the CPVC plant will be established as a 50:50 JV with the French company, Kem One, which possesses the right technology. The CPVC plant will require an investment of Rs 325 crore and the hydrogen peroxide plant will come up with an investment of Rs 100 crore, the company said.



Both the projects will help the company focus on chemicals and specialty chemicals, to bring out value added products for the Indian market. The projects will be funded through internal accruals and commercial borrowings, said N Sankar, chairman of the Sanmar Group.



The CPVC plant will come up at Karaikal, part of Puducherry and will have the capacity of 20,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of CPVC resins, said Vijay Sankar, deputy chairman, Sanmar Group. This plant is expected to begin operations in about two years and will make Chemplast the second manufacturer of CPVC in India, after Reliance. There is growing demand for CPVC in packing applications in India.



“Hydrogen peroxide project will address the needs of the domestic market. This will be a forward integration move for us, since we already product hydrogen. Towards that end, we had an opportunity to acquire the assets of one of the existing producers and this project will come up in Mettur in Tamil Nadu, since a large number of customers – the textile mills – are located in nearby districts,” Vijay Sankar added.



