Change of guard at two behemoths imminent

A change of guard seems imminent at two leading India Inc. companies. While SN Subrahmanyan, deputy managing director and president, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), will take over as the chairman of the $16 billion engineering and construction powerhouse from AM Naik (74), on October 1, come February and Virginia House, headquarters of the cigarette-to-hotel-to-FMCG major ITC, will also have a new boss after two decades.



In both cases, elevation from within the organisation appears to be the sole criterion. On February 5, ITC chairman YC Deveshwar (69) will step aside from his executive role in the company after a two- decade long stint, to “put in place a youthful leadership at the helm in the longer term interest of the company.”



And it appears that Sanjiv Puri, one of its executive directors, who has recently been promoted to the conglomerate’s chief operating officer (COO), is leading the race to be the chief executive officer when Deveshwar relinquishes charge. Sources indicated that there could be more shuffle at the top level, following or just preceding the change of guard.



ITC officials are tight-lipped about Deveshwar’s successor, but said that he would continue as the non-executive chairman for the next three years.



ITC, for the first time, has created the post of COO, which is seen by many as a clear indication of the company’s succession plans.



For the record, ITC officials said on Tuesday that the board would take a call on who would become the new CEO of the group after February 4. The name of the next CEO would be announced in due course, top company officials said.



Earlier, in a notice to the shareholders on June 21, 2016, ITC had said that Deveshwar, who would complete his present term on February 4, 2017, had expressed “his desire to shed the executive role” and “put in place a youthful leadership at the helm in the longer term interest of the company.”



Interestingly, in 2015, the company had announced changes in senior positions, including the elevation of Sanjiv Puri, the then president of its packaged goods business as the executive director and B Sumant taking over as president-FMCG.



Precisely at the same time, two favourites in the race for the top post, Kurush Grant and PV Dhobale, stepped down from the board and announced their retirement. Significantly, Deveshwar has also agreed to provide guidance and mentorship to the new executive manageme­nt, which is to be put in place on the expiry of his current term, the company said.



When Deveshwar had ta­k­en up the reins of the company in mid-1990’s, ITC was confronted with formidable challenges, with diversification efforts either failing to take off or languishing.



The company at that time was also fighting a tough leg­al battle with its erstwhile shareholders BAT. Deveshwar had assumed office as executive chairman in January 1996. He had joined the company in 1968.



When Deveshwar took over as ITC chairman in Ja­n­uary 1996, gross revenue was less than Rs 5,200 crore. That has grown 10-fold to over Rs 51,582 crore. In the same period, total shareholder returns have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 23.3 per cent.



Sanjiv Puri, on his part, was appointed additional executive director on the board of ITC effective from December 6, 2015. An alumnus of the IIT, Kanpur, Puri, 53, is now responsible for overseeing the FMCG, paperboards, paper and packaging and agri businesses of the conglomerate. Prior to his appointment as director, Puri, who had joined the company in 1986, was president of FMCG businesses — cigarettes, foods, personal care, education, stationery products, matches and agarbattis since December 2014.



He handled a wide range of responsibilities, including business leadership positions, manufacturing and operations, as well as in information and digital technology. Analysts said that whoever takes over the new chief executive of the company will have more challenges than one ahead of him, which include safeguarding ITC’s cigarettes business from the impact of excise duty increases. The cigarettes’ vertical is faced with declining volumes due to the government’s mandate to increase the size of pictorial warnings on cigarette packs.



