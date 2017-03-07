Chana futures may resume as bumper harvest on cards

After Madhya Pradesh removed stock limit on pulses, Maharashtra has increased the holding position of pulses by three times as India is set to harvest a record output this year, paving the way for resumption of futures trading in chana (gram) that was banned in June 2016.



Considering that arrival in a few places has started and farmers may not get the minimum support price (MSP) when supplies increase, the Centre had asked states to relax the stock-holding limit so that traders are encouraged to buy more, sources said. In case of a bumper production, traders need to be allowed to stock, otherwise they will not buy, sources said.



The government has increased the MSP of chana to Rs 4,000 per quintal in 2016-17 rabi season (October-September) from Rs 3,500 a quintal in the previous year. At present, chana has started arriving in many places in Madhya Pradesh and a few centres in Gujarat. After Holi, more supplies are expected.



Farmers in many places are getting more than Rs 4,500 a quintal for their new chana crop. Only one or two places have reported below MSP, which is mainly due to quality issue, a source in the government said.



The government does not want to take chance on chana as farmers are complaining that they are not getting MSP in tur, an official said. He referred to Maharashtra’s decision to increase the stock-holding limit for tur since it is the largest producer of the crop in the country. The state cabinet had recently allowed wholesalers in Mumbai to stock up to 10,500 quintal of tur dal, up from the earlier limit of 3,500 quintal, and for small traders to 600 quintal from 200 quintal. A similar notification may be issued for chana when supplies increase, but a lot depends on prices, the official said.



Financial Chronicle had reported on February 20 that farmers in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are selling moong and tur below their respective MSPs. The government has fixed moong MSP at Rs 5,225 per quintal and for tur Rs 5,050 a quintal during 2016-17 season (October-September).



The government is also considering lifting ban on futures trading in chana, which was suspended by market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in June last year. It had asked commodity exchanges not to launch trading in new contracts to curb speculation and check retail prices.



While the consumer affairs and agriculture ministries have not opposed the resumption of futures trading, the finance ministry will take a call depending on prices and accordingly advise Sebi, the sources said.



The agriculture ministry feels that re-launch of cha­na futures would help far­mers know the likely future price of the commodity and hedge their produce again­st price risk. As per the government’s second estimate, overall chana output is peg­ged at 9.12 mt against 7.06 mt in previous year. Total pulses, both kharif and rabi, may rise to an all-time high of 22.14 mt in 2016-17 from 16.35 mt last year.



The government wants to ensure better prices to farmers so that they continue growing pulses.



