Chana the bad apple in bunch of cheap pulses

The prices of pulses have come down more than 6 per cent in the past one month on the back of a good harvest of kharif crop. The uncertainty over the outlook for the next year, however, prevails as it depends on the production of chana whose sowing is nearing completion.



The chana acreage during the on-going rabi season has increased to 89.21 lakh hectares as on December 23 as against 80.12 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry data. Higher area, however, does not guarantee that production will also increase as chana crop’s yield is very crucial, said food policy expert Vijay Sardana. The temperature throughout the winter, quality of seeds and soils will decide the size of the crop, he added. The average area planted under chana is around 90 lakh hectares.



Chana has a share of about 45 per cent in India’s total pulses production and price movement of all varieties is linked with one another as overall there is a shortage in the country, said Sardana. If one type of pulse rises, traders get motivation to take benefit of price rise on the other crops, which have similar application, he pointed out.



According to official data, the all-India average retail price of chana dal has increased more than 78 per cent as of December 28 year-on-year, while all other pulses declined during this period. Moong dal dropped 23.41 per cent, urad dal 21.78 per cent, tur dal 26.97 per cent and masoor dal 8.76 per cent.



“I was surprised to see chana dal prices at a much higher level that tur dal. It was unimaginable five years ago that chana dal will ever reach the level of tur dal,” said MC Singh, who works with a government department and regularly buys his stuff from a Nafed store in Delhi.



Chana dal is old at Rs 129 a kg in Delhi, Rs 132 a kg in Mumbai, Rs 130 a kg in Kolkata and Rs 136 a kg in Chennai.



The prices were Rs 73 a kg, Rs 74 a kg, Rs 65 a kg and Rs 75 a kg in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, respectively on December 28, 2015. Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh had not specifically mentioned steps take by the government in last two-and-a-half years to increase pulses production when he listed government’s achievements in last 30 months at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.



He said the production target for pulses for 2016-17 is 20.75 million tonnes and the output of kharif pulses this year is expected at 8.70 million tonnes against the target of 7.25 million tonnes.



This year pulses were at high prices as many traders started hoarding chana, said Sardana. “Unfortunately, mandi system is fully manipulated which you can see from mandi tax collection data. State government should be careful, but no one was keen to look at it and they ignore,” he said.



The government has already announced creation of buffer of 2 million tonnes of pulses, by procuring one million tonnes each from domestic market as well as from imports. So far, 6.95 lakh tonnes of pulses have been lying with the Centre in the buffer stock.



prabhudatta.m@mydigitalfc.com



