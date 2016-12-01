LoginRegister
Chamliyal terrorists used 80-metre tunnel across border to infiltrate

By FC Bureau Dec 01 2016 , New Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) has claimed that the infiltrators, who were killed in an operation on Tuesday, could have crossed the border through tunnels. The border guards had anticipated that tunnels will be used to cross the fence in the Jammu area and a trap was already ready for unwanted visitors.

Border Security Force chief KK Sharma said the force had launched Operation Rustom to check infiltration following a border alert after India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on September 29. The operation involved setting up underground check posts in depth.

The security forces detected an 80-metre long tunnel, which was the possible route taken by the terrorists who were killed at the Chamliyal border outpost.

“After the operation got over at the Chamliyal border outpost, we checked the fence and there was no breach. Then today morning, we detected a small tunnel of the size of the 2x2 meters,” said the BSF chief explaining how the “depth nakas” had worked to detect and neutralise intruders.

The officials said the tunnel led into a field with soft soil, which made it easier to dig. The tunnel is located around 80 metres from the International Border and 35 to 50 metres from the fence.

The BSF chief said there was all indications that the terrorists had crawled through the tunnel to cross the border. The officials, however, said that at this stage there seems to be no connection between the attack on Nagrota army camp and the foiled infiltration bid at Chamliyal.

The BSF has been retaliating border fire from Pakistani rangers. The BSF DG said that his force had killed at least 15 Pakistani rangers and 10 terrorists ever since army’s “surgical strikes”.

“For the last 15 days there has been no shelling along the International Border. We knew that infiltration attempts would go up in this area.”

