CGST nearly done, council to discuss jurisdiction issue today

The GST Council on Thursday reached a broad consensus on the model goods and services (GST) tax law, paving the way for introduction of draft legislation in the coming budget session of Parliament.



However, consensus remains elusive over key jurisdictional (dual control) issues pertaining to assesses under the new tax regime. It has the potential to postpone GST implementation from April 1. The Council would thrash out the contentious issue of dual control, integrated GST (iGST) draft and compensation law.



As per the agreement reached at Thursday’s meeting, among other things, traders with annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh in normal states and Rs 10 lakh in special category states would remain outside the GST net.



Friday’s meeting is expected to be stormy given the wide differences between the Centre and states over dual control and the law ministry’s opinion that only the Centre can administer taxation of inter-state movement of goods and services. On the first day of the two-day meeting of state finance ministers chaired by finance minister Arun Jaitley, most of the 197 clauses of the CGST were cleared.



It is the seventh meeting of the Council. "Four-five" issues are left, as they require more discussions that have been flagged, sources said.



On Friday, the Council would take up the contentious issue of cross-empowerment of the Centre and states to avoid dual control over assessees in the new indirect tax regime.



Sources further said the IGST, which also deals with jurisdiction over tax assesses, would be discussed on Friday. They said the issue requires more discussion as there is divergence of opinion between states and the Centre, as who will tax which set of assesses. The GST compensation law is also scheduled for the meeting.



The empowered committee of state finance ministers, which met after the Council meeting, approved proceedings of the day.



Parliament has amended the Constitution for the introduction of GST, which seeks to subsume various state and central levies.



However, as consensus was elusive in the earlier meetings of the Council, the subsequent GST legislations — CGST, IGST and Compensation Law — could not be introduced in the winter session.



This has threatened the April 2017 roll out target of the GST. Due to Constitutional requirements, the new indirect tax regime has to be implemented by September 2017.



Sources said that the Centre will make a last-ditch attempt this week to reach an agreement with state governments on sharing the power to scrutinise assesses, an agreement that is needed to roll out GST as per original schedule of April 1, 2017.



Sources further indicated that states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are demanding exclusive control over all traders who have an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5-crore. But the Centre is unwilling to accept this demand.



