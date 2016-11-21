CGD push to hit power plants

In what would adversely impact gas-based power stations in the country, the government proposes to further reduce allocation of domestic gas to the sector to meet the growing need of the city gas distribution (CGD) networks.



Sources privy to the development said the petroleum and natural gas ministry is considering a proposal from city gas distribution companies and the urban development ministry to increase domestic gas allocation for the CGD sector.



Once implemented, the scheme would mean reduction in the domestic fuel linkage for the power sector, as the government is not inclined to any changes in the allocation for the fertiliser industry considering its political implications.



This could add to the woes of the power sector where companies like the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), that have a total operational capacity of about 6,000 mw gas-based plants (out of country’s installed gas-based capacity of close to 25,000 mw), are operating plants at lower capacity of 25-30 per cent (plant load factor – PLF) due to shortage of gas.



Even with a new scheme where the government supports a power plants with the viability gap funding (VGF) under bidding to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), companies like Lanco, GMR, GVK, Essar and Torrent are either unable to operate their power projects or are running them at around 30 per cent PLF.



Domestic gas supply, both onshore and offshore, in 2015-16 stood at around 85 million standard cubic metre per day (mmscmd) or 31,138.48 mmscm. Out of this, around 21 mmscmd was allotted to the fertiliser sector, about 24 mmscmd to the power sector and close to 19 mmscmd to the city gas distribution sector and the balance to other industrial, petrochemical players and steel and refinery companies.



But with the growth of CGD network and new proposals on smart cities, the segment has asked for more allocation of gas as 19 mmscmd (including imported R-LNG) is clearly falling short to meet the requirement.



As per an assessment by the oil ministry, the current demand in the CGD sector stands at 46 mmscmd far behind the domestic production. “As of now, the domestic gas supply has been adequate to meet the requirement of the CGD sector, which has been accorded top priority in domestic gas allocation. But going ahead, as the CGD network across the country grows, the government would have to look at increasing the share of gas to this segment by cutting the share of the other priority sectors,” IGL managing director ES Ranganathan said.



The city gas distribution is growing at over 10 per cent annually while the domestic gas production falling short of this growth.



As per the gas allocation policy, top priority is accorded to companies selling compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas (CGD sector) for allocation of the scarce domestic resource. This is followed by plants providing inputs to strategic sectors of atomic energy and space research. Then comes the fertiliser sector followed by power plants.



The changes in the allocation has already been a big setback for the power sector that is facing severe gas shortages for its existing plants and another 10,000 mw that are commissioned or in the advanced stage of commissioning but without a fuel source.



Due to a fall in production from Reliance Industries’ KG-D6 block, gas allocation to several power plants has been hit severely with most plants functioning at a low plant load factor of around 25 per cent and some are shut.



