Centre whittles down wheat purchase target

The Centre has marginally lowered the wheat procurement estimate set by the states for next year, after the last year’s experience when it had to cut a sorry figure, as the actual purchase fell short of the target by 25 per cent.



The government has set a wheat procurement target of 33 million tonnes for the marketing year starting April against 22.96 million tonnes purchased by FCI during 2016-17 (April-March), an official statement said. The target is considerably higher when compared with the last season’s actual procurement, it said.



Sources, however, said the states had informed the food ministry that the procurement could be as high as 34 million tonnes. The target was fixed at a state food secretaries meet held in New Delhi to discuss procurement arrangements for wheat.



Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan has asked his ministry officials to take all possible measures to ensure that farmers will get the minimum support price (MSP) when they sell wheat.



With a record production of more than 96 million tonnes expected this year and about 5 million tonnes of imports so far, the open market price of wheat may be distressed, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where flour millers flock to buy the grain every year.



“The millers from the south may not show much interest as they have enough stocks of imported wheat,” said a wholesale trader in Delhi who buys the grain from western Uttar Pradesh for a Bengaluru-based miller.



The government buys the wheat to meet its obligation for distribution under the national food security law, which guarantees grain at Rs 2 per kg to 81 crore people covered under the Act.



Besides, the official purchase also ensures that farmers receive the MSP even if market prices are lower. The wheat MSP for 2017-18 (April-March) was already raised by Rs 100 a quintal to Rs 1,625 a quintal. Out of the total wheat procurement target for 2017-18, Punjab aims to procure maximum wheat at 11.5 million tonnes, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 8.5 million tonnes, Haryana at 7.5 million tonnes, Uttar Pradesh at 3 million tones and Rajasthan at 1.75 million tonnes. Other states, including Bihar and Gujarat, are likely to contribute 7,50,000 tonnes to the central pool stocks.



Although wheat marketing year runs from April to March, the bulk of the procurement is done in the first three months.



In case of rice, the government has set a target to buy 5 million tonnes of rice grown in the rabi season of 2016-17. This is in addition to the 33 million tonnes target set for buying the kharif rice this year. The current rice procurement has reached 29.23 million tonnes as of February 15.



Wheat production is likely to be a record 96.50 million tonnes for 2016-17 crop year (July-June), much higher than the actual output of 93.50 million tonnes last year.



prabhudatta.m@mydigitalfc.com



