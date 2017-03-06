Centre warns against diluting, delaying Rera

The real estate sector, which earned a bad reputation due to errant developers and their wayward ways in the unregulated era, is now seeing light at the end of the tunnel.Hopes that setting up of regulatory authority in states will go a long way towards restoring confidence of homebuyers and repairing the sector’s tattered image, have give a fresh lease of life to realty.The Centre notified the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) Act in October but few states have implemented it so far.However, the process might pick up pace once the ongoing electoral process to elect new governments in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur is over.Rera will protect homebuyers’ interests by binding developer to a committed delivery schedule. Developers will have to register their projects with the regulatory authority before they start pitching them at consumers.The industry is pinning its hope on the Act despite the fact that stateshave been given flexibility to adapt its provision to suit their specific requirements, instead of copying the central act in toto.Besides, there is still uncertainty whether the envisaged regulator will have overriding powers or it will work side by side with local urban development authorities.Real estate developers have to obtain some 41 clearances before they can start construction on their projects. If a developer cannot secure all clearances in time, how is he or she going to comply with the committed delivery schedule?“Buyers have waited long for Rera to become a reality, which would safeguard their rights and interests. Developers have already started working on these lines,” said Deepak Kapoor, president CREDAI-western UP & director, Gulshan Homz.Avneesh Sood, director, Eros Group, agreed with Kapoor. “Implementation of Rera will enhance sentiments in the sector paving the way for growth. Possessions are the hot cakes in the sector today and the history of a developer in the near future would be judged on the possessions they have offered,” he points out.“The regulatory (Rera) Act has been able to arrest the uncertainty in the real estate sector,” says Ashwani Prakash, executive director, Paramount Group.He adds: “Single window clearance system once implemented across the country will allow Rera to function smoothly.”Union housing and urban poverty alleviation minister Venkaiah Naidu has recently pulled up states over delay in notifying Rera rules at a recent meeting of chief secretaries and senior officials from states.Naidu also expressed annoyance over moves by some states to dilute Rera provisions. “Rera is one of the most consumer-friendly laws passed by Parliament and states have no power to dilute its provisions. This law was widely welcomed and appreciated, as it benefits both buyers and sellers of real estate properties, besides enhancing the credibility of the sector. There is lot of hope and expectations from this Act,” the housing minister told the meeting. With some concern, he added, “I expect states and union territories (UT) to rise to the occasion and ensure implementation of the Act from May this year.”According to Nandita Chatterjee, secretary, ministry of housing and urban poverty alleviation, “No amendments to the Act would be considered at this stage since full implementation of the Act would begin only in May when real estate regulatory authorities and appellate tribunals would become functional.”Necessary clarity for the purpose of implementation of the Act can be given in the rules to be notified by the states/UTs, without violating the spirit of the Act. These include stilt parking to be used as garage.Regarding the exclusion of balconies from the definition of carpet area, it was explained that it posed no problems as buyers could be informed about costing details accordingly.Interim regulatory authorities have been proposed in the Act so that they could put in place necessary institutional mechanisms for full-fledged regulatory authorities to become functional from May 1 this year, she added.