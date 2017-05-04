Centre, states procure wheat to check price fall

The Centre is all set to achieve its wheat procurement target this year after buying more than three-fourths of the grain in the first month. The aggressive procurement is effective in checking the fall in market price.



According to Food Corporation of India (FCI) data, the Centre has purchased 25.06 million tonnes as of May 2, compared with 21.10 million tonnes in the year-ago period. While Punjab and Haryana are close to achieving their procurement target, Madhya Pradesh will have to buy another three million tonnes to reach the projected target of 8.5 million tonnes.



However, Uttar Pradesh is far from the target. Before Yogi Adityanath took over as chief minister, the state had informed the Centre of its intent to buy three million tonnes of wheat from farmers. But the new government in the state has since raised the target to 8 million tonnes. So far, the procurement has been nearly one million tonnes.



Even though FCI claimed that the market price is ruling at Rs 1,700 a quintal as against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,625 a quintal, farmers are selling at Rs 1,600 a quintal in their village. “Even if it is slightly less, it is okay as I do not want to hire a tractor and pay someone to sell my wheat in the mandi. There is also uncertainty whether it will be purchased on the same day or not,” said a farmer from the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.



As per the agriculture ministry estimate, wheat output is projected to record 96.64 million tonnes in 2016-17 (July-June). The previous record was 95.85 million tonnes, achieved in 2013-14.



Private traders are aggressively buying as they know that once the procurement gets over, prices may go up after supplies dry up. That apart, when FCI begins to sell, they may have to cough up more than the current rates.



Wheat prices drifted lower by 1.31 per cent to Rs 1,579 per quintal in the futures market on Wednesday as speculators engaged in reducing positions triggered by ample stocks on increased supplies from producing belts at spot markets.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), wheat for May delivery dropped by Rs 21, or 1.31 per cent to Rs 1,579 per quintal with an open interest of 8,750 lots. Similarly, the wheat for delivery in June shed Rs 18, or 1.11 per cent to Rs 1,608 per quintal in 15,630 lots.



Persistent arrivals from producing regions in the physical market mainly kept the pressure on wheat prices.



