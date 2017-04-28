Centre releases Rs 19,000 cr development package for J&K

As another army camp came under attack and stone pelters continued to be on the offensive, the Centre released Rs 19,000 crore of Rs 80,000 development package for Jammu and Kashmir.



A daylong high-level review of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was carried out in New Delhi where the development package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also discussed.



The inter-ministerial meeting was chaired by union home minister Rajnath Singh amidst speculation that the BJP might snap ties with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and impose President’s rule in the state.



Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had met Prime Minister Modi recently and claimed that the alliance was intact. As a follow up of that meeting, the Centre reviewed the progress of implementation of the development package. The Centre showed urgency in speeding up the development activities to bring a calm in the state, which has been plunged into a fresh cycle of violence.



The Centre decided to immediately release 25 per cent of the development package to ensure that there is no fund crunch to push infrastructure projects required for economic upliftment of the state. The Centre feels that economic package will go a long way in addressing the alienation of masses. The youth will find opportunity to work and not indulge in stone pelting.



The abysmal turn out in the by polls for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat earlier this month sent the alarm bells ringing in New Delhi which decided to take corrective measures.



While releasing the economic package, the BJP government has maintained tough position on talks with separatists. The party has ruled out any dialogue with the separatists till violence continues. Prime Minister Modi had announced the package in November 2015. The Centre has already released Rs 17,000 crore to the state government.



Nearly half of this package will go into construction of roads in Jammu, Srinagar and other towns and cities of the state. Upgradation of highways is another area where money is being spent. Around Rs 7500 crore will go into flood relief and reconstruction to overcome the impact of the devastating floods that had hit the valley.



Around Rs 2200 crore has been earmarked for developing the tourism sector, which is the core area of earning for the state government.



Prime Minister Modi had said recently that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have to choose between tourism and terrorism.



A substantial amount of funds have been marked for building new power projects and exploring the sources of energy. The state has enormous potential to develop power. Another Rs 4900 crore will be spent in the health sector, which includes setting up of an AIIMs like hospital.



