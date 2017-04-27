Centre plans to sell 1,400 acres of surplus PSU land

The government has kick-started the process to sell surplus land with public sector enterprises by putting on block 1,400 acres of land belonging to loss-making PSUs in seven places, including Burdwan, Kota and Hyderabad.



It has mandated the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) to sell these land parcels in six months’ time and the public sector real estate major has already initiated the process by taking out an advertisement to solicit response from interested buyers on Wednesday.



As per the laid down guidelines, the central government will get first preference in purchase of these land parcels, followed by central public sector enterprises, state government and state PSUs. Proceeds realised from the sale of these land assets will go to respective ministries. NBCC will get 0.5 per cent of sales value as commission.



Sale of land parcels in these companies is first in the series of further sale proposed by the Centre in coming months, as part of its strategy to monetise surplus land with various loss making entities. As per an estimate, surplus land available with 74 loss-making PSUs is over 50,000 acres.



NBCC chairman Anoop Kumar Mittal told the Financial Chronicle that this assignment would provide new expertise to his company, but refrained from commenting further as the company itself was evaluating potential buyers for the land sale in the first round.



The 1,400-acre of land parcel belongs to Hindustan Cables Ltd, Instrumentation Ltd, HMT Bearings, HMT Watches and Tungbhadra Steel Products.



Hindustan Cables’ land parcels, which include 947.23 acres in the Burdwan district of West Bengal, Instrumentation Ltd’s 181.883 acre in Kota, HMTT Bearings’ 29.33 acre in Hyderabad, HMT Watches’ 92.33 acre in Hyderabad, HMT Watches’ 92.302 acre in Nainital and Tungabhadra Steel Products’s 82.37 acre in Bellary, are up for sale. Sources said NBCC can opt to purchase unsold land parcels to build affordable housing projects, but the effort would be to get better value for land through the auction process. NBCC, which comes under the urban development ministry, has sought details from all 74 loss-making units on their land bank. The sale process for others could start after the company evaluates performance of the first round.



The government is going ahead with the sale of land with loss making entities, as several have no potential of revival and would not fetch a good price if the company is sold as industrial unit.



Presenting his budget for 2016-17, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said PSUs would be encouraged to divest their assets like land and manufacturing units to mobilise resources. As part of its exercise to revive and restructure loss-making, sick and weak PSUs, the Centre has released a new set of guidelines.



Administrative ministries have been asked to prepare revival or closure plans in a time-bound manner. A new category of “weak CPSEs” has been introduced to identify undertakings before they turn sick.



Niti Aayog has also given its report on 74 weak and loss making entities where it has identified 26 firms for closure or winding up, five for long-term lease or management contract, three for merger with the parent company while status quo has to be maintained in case of two PSUs. The idea of monetising surplus land available with sick PSUs has been floating around for a while. But action has begun now.



In 2012, a panel headed by Vijay Kelkar had recommended that the government sell unused and underused land ban­ks of PSEs, port trusts an­d railways over 2-3 years. The report was never implemented, as the UPA gov­ernm­ent thou­ght it prudent not to touch PSE assets and invite opposition from unions.



