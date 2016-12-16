Centre plans Rs 340 cr digital enticement

Sensing widespread resentment against the demonetisation move, the Narendra Modi government has planned an Rs 340 crore- bonanza to pull back waning popular appeal. On Christmas Day, the government will launch two schemes, Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapari Yojana, which would reward consumers and merchants who use digital transactions. It will give daily, weekly and mega cash awards for 100 days till April 14, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.



Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant told reporters on Thursday that both the schemes would cover small transactions between Rs 50 and Rs 3,000 to encourage every section of society to move to digital payments.



Kant said the first draw will happen on December 25 and the mega draw on April 14. The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) will announce 15,000 winners of Rs 1,000 each for the next 100 days, starting December 25. There will be 7,000 weekly awards for every consumer and merchant.



“The focus of Lucky Grahak and Digi-Dhan Yojana is on the poor, middle class and small businesses, so as to bring them into digital payments revolution,” said the Niti Aayog CEO.



As per estimates, only 5 per cent Indians use digital payment. For consumers, there will be mega awards of Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. In case of merchants, it has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.



Post-demonetisation, he said PoS transactions witnessed a jump of 95 per cent since November 8 (till December 7). RuPay Card tran­sactions were up 316 per cent and e-w­a­llet 271 per cent, while both UPI and USSD saw 1,200 per cent rise each.



All forms of transactions through UPI, USSD, aadhar enabled payment system and RuPay cards will be eligible for lucky draws.



The Niti Aayog CEO also said the scheme is not applicable for transactions done through credit cards and e-wallets of private companies.



