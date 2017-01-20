Centre moves SC against Lodha panel reforms

The Centre entered the BCCI’s legal battle against cricketing reform panel as it asked the Supreme Court to withdraw Lodha Committee recommendations objecting to the bar on appointment of government servants and ministers as members of the Indian cricket board.



Arguing for railway ministry, armed forces and cricket associations of universities that have been downgraded by the Lodha panel by taking away their voting rights, attorney general (AG) of India Mukul Rohatgi said that cricketing reforms needed a bigger debate and sought the matter to be referred to a larger bench. The AG said that BCCI was a private society even though it functions with a national character. Citing example of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), he said that it is a company under Section 25 of the Companies Act.



The government’s dramatic intervention came even as SC said it will name the new BCCI administrators on January 24.



The AG told the court that despite BCCI being a private body, the government is also affected, as railways, services and universities were also members of the cricketing body. Since their voting rights have been taken away, their stature has been downgraded.



“Our full memberships were taken from us by the court without even issuing a notice to us. Tell us what was our fault? We promote teams, we have been promoting cricket for years, we give players jobs and they rise. We were full time members,” said Rohatgi, arguing for railways, services and university associations.



“I am asking for a re-call of your orders. Lodha committee was appointed by this court to punish those found guilty in the IPL match-fixing. Then you told them to reform cricket…when has the court become a reformist body,” he was quoted as saying.



Rohatgi argued that the right of state associations was being infringed under Article 19 (1) -- freedom to form associations. In the meanwhile, the apex court was not happy with the names of interim BCCI administrators suggested by amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divas as the list contained some members who were above 70.



The names were given in a sealed envelope but the bench found some names to be over 70. The SC, after going through the names, asked Subramanium if any of the candidates were over the age of 70 as recommended by the Lodha committee. Subramanium replied in the affirmative and said the reasons for their inclusion had also been given.



A bench headed by justice Dipak Misra also noted that a nine-member committee was too big and will take a call on the size and composition of the panel on Wednesday. The government’s dramatic intervention into the BCCI’s affair came after the apex court on January 2 removed Anurag Thakur as cricket board president and Ajay Shirke from the post of secretary. It asked Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam to assist in nominating people for running the cricketing board.



The court does not want the names of the people for BCCI panel to be made public until a decision is taken on them.



The apex court on July 18 last year accepted major recommendations of the Lodha panel on reforms in the BCCI. The recommendations included an age limit of 70 years for office bearers.



